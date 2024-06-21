QPharma and TWT Announce Successful SAP Integration POC, Enhancing Pharma Industry Services

MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QPharma is thrilled to announce the successful completion of our Proof of Concept (POC) with The Working Town (TWT), marking a significant milestone in our journey to enhance pharmaceutical industry services. Our integration capabilities have reached new heights, offering seamless SAP integration solutions to our esteemed clients and prospects.





Leah Salvacion, Director of Integration at QPharma, spearheaded this project, showcasing the dedication of our integration team, which has implemented over 1000 distinct integrations to date. With expertise spanning Salesforce, Veeva, OCE, SFTP, and now SAP integration, QPharma stands ready to address the evolving needs of our clientele.

Lori Peters, COO of QPharma, expressed her excitement about this collaboration, stating, “This partnership signifies a pivotal moment for QPharma. By integrating SAP solutions into our offerings, we are better equipped to provide unparalleled services, enhancing efficiency and compliance for our clients.”

Reno Amadori, CEO of QPharma, echoed this sentiment, affirming, “Our partnership with TWT underscores our commitment to innovation and client satisfaction. Together, we will redefine industry standards and propel QPharma to new heights of success.”

Moving forward, TWT and QPharma will jointly handle all SAP-related integrations, leveraging our combined expertise to deliver seamless solutions to the pharmaceutical sector. This collaboration is not just about integration; it’s about revolutionizing the way pharmaceutical companies operate, ensuring they stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Contacts

John.Cunningham@qpharmacorp.com

Chief Commercial Officer



484-252-1159