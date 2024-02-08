Qovery Named G2 Momentum Leader Winter 2024 for DevOps

This marks the third consecutive time Qovery has received this recognition

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#G2—Qovery, the leading internal developer platform, today announced that the company has been recognized by G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, as a momentum leader. This designation marks the third consecutive time, proving its excellence in providing developers with an exceptional internal developer experience.





The G2 Grid Reports, renowned for comparing products based on satisfaction and market presence scores, have acknowledged Qovery’s outstanding performance. The rigorous methodology of G2 includes validated reviews, market share analysis, company size, and social impact evaluation. Qovery secured its position on the Momentum Grid, reserved for organizations showcasing continuous progress over time. This was made possible by the company’s relentless pursuit of product excellence and feature releases at a breakneck pace, unwavering focus on enhancing the developer experience, and dedication to customer support.

“At Qovery, our top priority is the developer experience,” said Romaric Philogene, co-founder and CEO, Qovery. “We are thrilled to see our dedication to users reflected in our G2 ratings as a DevOps momentum leader. Our platform is designed to offer developers a swift and effortless internal developer experience.”

Qovery empowers developer self-service, seamlessly integrating with existing tools and infrastructure components. Qovery empowers any platform engineering team to provide the developer experience their developers expect, bringing autonomy and high release velocity. The recognition as a momentum leader in DevOps by G2 underlines Qovery’s commitment to providing customers with a quick and easy internal developer platform.

Reviews included the following comments from users:

“Turns complex and hard to assemble processes into simple ones. With one click features such as rollbacks, deploys and even ephemeral environments, Qovery makes it extremely simple to plug’n’play with AWS services and manage them. Qovery was a real turning point in managing our infrastructure and is a cornerstone of our processes.” 4.5/5 stars, Engineering Manager

“Qovery platform effectively isolates its internal infrastructure & our AWS infrastructure so that any outages or security breaches on Qovery wouldn’t impact our production environments. Its control plane effectively acts as our centralized authentication management & resource control hub for all our application deployments. We can conveniently handle the dynamic components of our applications such as programming languages, application dependencies, local & environment variables and runtime optimization, all under a single pane of glass.” 4.5/5 stars, Cloud Engineer

“Easy peasy application deployments. Isolation of concerns. Ease of use. Improved team workflow and autonomy with Preview Env. And automatic cost reduction through hierarchical rules. But great team too! Reactive, always there to help us with a smile, a clear and user-centric roadmap, you can see your ideas come to fruition if they make sense, and often they do as a user!” 5/5 stars

Qovery revolutionizes the developer experience by seamlessly integrating the robust capabilities of Kubernetes, the reliability of AWS, and the user-friendly simplicity of Heroku. Any citizen developer without Kubernetes or Cloud expertise can easily use Qovery to simplify the intricacies of infrastructure and environment management.

With Qovery, developers benefit from a self-service model that facilitates feature testing in dedicated environments. This approach contributes to increased development productivity, improved development time efficiency, a reduction in the cost of the environment, and an elevation in product quality.

To learn how to streamline your process and focus on building remarkable applications, visit qovery.com.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe.

About Qovery

Founded in 2020 by Pierre Mavro, Romaric Philogene, and Morgan Perry, Qovery is at the forefront of revolutionizing application deployment. Headquartered in San Francisco, Qovery is an Internal Developer Platform helping 60,000+ platform engineers and developers to ship faster. Learn more at qovery.com.

Grid Report is a trademark of G2

Contacts

Sylvain Kalache for Qovery



sylvain@bigopr.com