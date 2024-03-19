Home Business Wire Qovery Extends Developer Experience to In-House Kubernetes Clusters
Business Wire

Qovery Extends Developer Experience to In-House Kubernetes Clusters

di Business Wire

Qovery BYOK enables companies to control the cost and security of Kubernetes clusters

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#applicationdevelopmentKubeCon – Qovery, the leading internal developer platform, today announced the launch of their Bring Your Own Kubernetes (BYOK) offering. Users can now leverage Qovery on their Kubernetes clusters, rather than relying solely on public clouds such as EKS, GKE, and AKS.


Companies increasingly opt to maintain their Kubernetes clusters in-house to ensure adherence to security and data compliance regulations. Amidst today’s economic climate, this approach also helps control computing costs. Recognizing these challenges, Qovery introduces BYOK, allowing developers to gain the autonomy of self-service allowing DevOps engineers to maintain control of their infrastructure, ensuring efficiency and security. With hundreds of companies already using it in beta, BYOK streamlines infrastructure management and drives unprecedented productivity.

“Companies have been managing Kubernetes clusters in-house because of the challenging economy – to keep cost in check – but also to ensure security and data compliance,” said Romaric Philogène, co-founder and CEO, Qovery. “Our BYOK offers the best of both worlds: the advantage of a self-managed Kubernetes cluster while providing a smooth developer experience that maximizes software engineering teams’ productivity.”

Key features of Qovery’s BYOK model include:

  • Flexibility: Qovery adapts to users’ infrastructure requirements, allowing for frictionless integration with existing setups, whether on a private cloud, public cloud, or on-premise.
  • Security: BYOK ensures that unique network and security needs are met, offering enhanced capabilities such as integrating tools like Istio and custom ConfigMaps.
  • Developer Experience: BYOK ensures that developers enjoy a seamless self-service experience while maintaining the familiarity of the Kubernetes environment they know and love.

With Qovery, developers benefit from a self-service model that facilitates feature testing in dedicated environments. This approach contributes to increased development productivity, improved development time efficiency, a reduction in the cost of the environment, and an elevation in product quality.

For more information, read the blog on the company site.

About Qovery

Founded in 2020 by Pierre Mavro, Romaric Philogene, and Morgan Perry, Qovery is at the forefront of revolutionizing application deployment. Headquartered in San Francisco, Qovery is an Internal Developer Platform helping 60,000+ platform engineers and developers to ship faster. Learn more at qovery.com.

Contacts

Sylvain Kalache for Qovery

sylvain@bigopr.com

Articoli correlati

Traefik Labs Product Updates Set New Standard in Cloud-Native API Networking and Security

Business Wire Business Wire -
Addresses crucial role of API management in modern digital infrastructure with Kubernetes-native API Gateway, new security and governance featuresPARIS--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Diagrid Improves Dapr Microservice Application Development, Launches Free Conductor Tool for Developers

Business Wire Business Wire -
Diagrid Conductor optimizes performance, enabling developers to view interactions between microservices and infrastructure, diagnose errors, identify and fix misconfigurationsPARIS--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Cielo Debuts First Generative AI for Talent Acquisition: CLO.ai

Business Wire Business Wire -
BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cielo, the world’s leading Talent Acquisition Partner, today debuts the first generative AI (GenAI) for talent acquisition:...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php