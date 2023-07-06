QooQoo Healthcare Marketing Agency Earns Multiple Marketing Awards

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QooQoo, an unconventional and experienced healthcare marketing agency, announced multiple marketing award wins, across competitions and categories.





Most notably, QooQoo received Gold awards from the 2023 Hermes Creative Awards for their client work with two medical manufacturers, Topcon Healthcare and Inari Medical.

QooQoo’s submission for Topcon’s “Question Mark” advertising campaign featured dimensional question marks, placed in lifestyle settings, expressing common customer questions. The headline “We’re retiring the questions that keep you guessing” was consistent across the campaign, positioning Topcon and their product, Maestro2 OCT system, as the answer to any question.

QooQoo also won an award for an informative animation about venous thromboembolism (VTE) for Inari Medical. The vibrant animation featured anatomic and physiologic views from inside a vein.

QooQoo, known for their Business Before Brand™ strategic chops and breakout creative executions, also received awards from Los Angeles American Advertising Awards, Hermes Creative Awards, and Communicator Awards for their agency’s brand identity and communication tactics.

About QooQoo

QooQoo is an independent healthcare marketing agency that seeks to prioritize clients’ business before brand in everything they do. From specialized strategy to compelling creative, they offer full-service capabilities to make marketing easier, edgier, and more effective. Core services include business-first engagement strategy, uplifting creative, branding, media planning, and digital strategy.

About Hermes Creative Awards

Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) who oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession. Winners were selected from over 200 categories grouped under advertising, publications, marketing/branding, integrated marketing, public relations/communications, electronic media, and pro bono.

