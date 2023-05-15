QMware and QuiX Quantum to Establish the First Fully Integrated Hybrid Quantum Computing Data Center

QMware is setting a new benchmark by co-locating HPC hardware with QuiX Quantum’s photonic-based technology and integrating the different hardware types with shared memory access through QMware’s proprietary software.

in Enschede is the first of its kind in the quantum computing industry and aims to ten-fold processing power – generating more efficient and accurate results. With QuiX Quantum providing a scalable technology, industry use cases include optimization applications such as route planning and payload optimization in logistics or aerospace, or collateral portfolio and risk control in finance.

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands & ST. GALLEN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QMware and QuiX Quantum collaborate to develop the first fully integrated, hybrid quantum-classical platform in Enschede, the Netherlands, where QuiX Quantum’s headquarters are located. The hybrid architecture integrates high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure with native quantum computing technology onsite for the first time globally. The new data center is expected to be fully operational for commercial applications in August 2023.

QMware and QuiX Quantum will co-locate the hardware onsite and integrate different computing paradigms (HPC and native quantum hardware) with shared memory access on the high-performance computer under a unified Linux operating system. This new approach provides significant performance improvements and cost savings over existing commercial hybrid quantum services. On the contrary, vendors currently require web integrations on separate computational stacks to orchestrate processing between quantum and classical hardware.

Best-in-Breed support for large computational models and ML



The hybrid architecture of QMware’s proprietary hard- and software platform enables classical and native quantum hardware to be built and utilized side-by-side. For end customers, this unprecedented deep integration enables the simultaneous access of both computing backends with exceptional performance and lowest latency. The quantum technology by QuiX Quantum is designed to support large computational models such as optimization and machine learning applications with millions of variables.

QuiX Quantum’s Quantum Computer based on photonics is the ideal fit for data center integration as it operates at room temperature and provides scalable quantum technology. QMware will use a broadband, low-latency optical fiber connection to directly attach high-performance computing infrastructure with simulated and native quantum hardware.

“We believe that the Photonics Quantum Processing Units by QuiX Quantum, integrated into QMware’s Hybrid Quantum High-Performance Computers, are one of the most promising technologies to provide commercially sustainable quantum computing advantage,” says George Gesek, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of QMware. “By integrating HPC infrastructure and QuiX Quantum’s native quantum hardware at the deepest possible layer, we aim to provide commercial quantum advantage at scale. Our clients will benefit from application-specific performance enhancements, resulting in data processing speeds up to 10 times faster!”

“We are excited to be working with QMware on this groundbreaking project,” says Dr.-Ing. Stefan Hengesbach, CEO of QuiX Quantum. “At QuiX Quantum, we are fully committed to making native quantum hardware accessible for early industrial applications. QuiX Quantum’s technologies make quantum hardware integration into existing data centers a reality today. Optimizing energy grids, supply chains, or traffic routing, are just some of the examples that are under investigation in collaboration with QMware.”

Quotes:

Ton van 't Noordende, Managing Director QDNL Participations: "The new data center in Enschede highlights the expertise and efforts being invested in the field of quantum technology in Europe. The shared memory structure between classical and quantum processing units represents a remarkable technical achievement that will enable further scaling of quantum computing for complex applications. QMware and QuiX Quantum are taking a pioneering role in enabling scalable quantum applications for industry and science, which is truly exciting to see."

Markus Pflitsch, CEO and co-founder of QMware: "Our collaboration marks a significant milestone for the quantum computing industry. The hybrid quantum computing data center located in Enschede is a major step in the evolution of computing, as it seamlessly integrates classical and quantum hardware at the deepest possible layer. This development is strategically significant, as it unlocks the full potential of quantum computing applications in the future."

About QuiX Quantum



QuiX Quantum is the European market leader for quantum computing hardware based on photonics. They are building the first Universal Quantum Computer based on photonics in Europe for the German Aerospace Center (DLR). The core technology is based on their successfully commercialized, market-leading, and award-winning product (Prism Award 2023 for Quantum Tech category): the Quantum Photonic Processor. They will also soon offer cloud computing (QCaaS), accessing their Special Purpose Quantum Computer. QuiX Quantum is a rapid-growing startup since 2019, with 4 offices in Europe, and have customers worldwide.

About QMware AG



QMware AG, the leading quantum cloud company, builds first commercially valuable applications for hybrid quantum computing. Due to its open quantum platform architecture, QMware integrates technology from hard- and software providers from the industry as well as academia into its own unique quantum computing stack: The platform consists of classical high-performance computers with virtual quantum processors, which in turn can include both classical simulators and native quantum registers. This way, QMware integrates leading quantum technologies available on the market for high-performance computing. Leveraging the best of the classical and quantum world, the future advantage of hybrid quantum computing is already economically tangible for industry and research partners. Additionally, the setup enables the realization of modern, GDPR-, as well as GAIA-X-compliant online services. QMware was selected to be part of a consortium to build the first quantum cloud for the industry in Germany, commissioned by The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

