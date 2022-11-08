<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
QinetiQ US Wins $48M Research, Development, and Engineering Contract to Support Image Processing and Advanced Optics for U.S. Army

LORTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QinetiQ US, a leading defense company providing mission-critical solutions in robotics and autonomous systems, sensing, protection systems, and next-generation autonomous vehicles announced today that it has won a contract for Research, Development, and Engineering Support for Image Processing and Advanced Optics Technologies supporting the U.S. Army C5ISR Center, Research & Technology Integration Directorate, Image Processing Division (IPD).

This task order has a ceiling value of over $48 million with a 48-month period of performance, including a 24-month base and 24-month option.

QinetiQ will provide engineering support for a multi-fold research, engineering, and development project for the C5ISR Center. These efforts support the Army’s modernization priorities and Cross Functional Team (CFT) science and technology research objectives to include those of Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV), Future Vertical Lift (FVL), and Soldier Lethality (SL) via development and sustainment of software algorithms, computer programming, hardware integration, advanced optics, sensor protection, displays, systems engineering, and Testing and Evaluation (T&E).

“The U.S. Army’s science and technology mission objectives align with our comprehensive work across the C5ISR space,” said Shawn Purvis, President and CEO of QinetiQ US. “We are focused on providing mission-led engineering to protect our servicemen and women while advancing operational goals, and are proud to work with the Army on its R&D and imaging efforts.”

“Advanced optics and comprehensive image processing give our forces an advantage in an ever-evolving mission landscape,” said Stephen Iwicki, Executive Vice President and General Manager of QinetiQ’s C5ISR Business Unit. “We value the work we do in national security and are honored to continue our support of Army modernization objectives.”

About QinetiQ US

QinetiQ US is a leading defense and security company in the United States providing mission-led innovation at pace. QinetiQ US is a provider of technologically advanced services and products to the US Department of Defense and national security agencies, positioned to deliver key aspects of the modernization required to address our customers’ pivot to counter near peer adversaries. QinetiQ’s engineering services span the DoD and Intel community providing subject matter expertise in the areas of communications, sensor integration and research and development, survivability and unmanned ground combat systems.

QinetiQ US operates as the U.S. arm of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.LSE), a global integrated defense and security company focused on innovation for defense, security and civil customers around the world. QinetiQ US employees are based predominantly in Virginia and Massachusetts and operate under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence & Security Agency (DCSA). QinetiQ US is creating new ways of protecting what matters most; testing technologies, systems, and processes to make sure they work as expected; and enabling customers to deploy new and enhanced-existing capabilities with the assurance they will deliver the outcomes required. Please visit our website at https://www.qinetiq.com/en-us/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook @QinetiQUS.

