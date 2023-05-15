<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Qentelli, a Dallas-based Digital and Cloud technology firm, as a development partner, helped launch myNILpay, a first-of-its-kind payment gateway platform enabled by Web 3.0 technologies

di Business Wire

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Qentelli, a Dallas-based Digital and Cloud Technology Company, has helped deliver a first-of-its-kind payment gateway platform that allows fans to direct-pay college student-athletes. The platform, called myNILpay, is now available and is compliant with NCAA Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rules and regulations.

myNILpay enables fans to support their favorite student-athletes at all levels and all sports, by making direct payments through the app or the website. The platform also will provide student-athletes with tools and resources to manage their finances, brand, and career opportunities.

Qentelli leveraged its expertise in digital innovation of Web 3.0 Technologies such as Blockchain, NFT, and Digital Customer Experience to help create a robust, secure, and easy-to-use platform for myNILpay. Qentelli has applied its AI-based products and tools to optimize the performance, scalability, and reliability of the platform.

Qentelli Co-founder and CEO, Prasanna Singaraju, said: “This is the power of Digital. The concept is novel, the architecture had to be truly next-gen. It was great to see the passion of the founding team of myNILpay and their vision to bring fans closer to their favorite student-athletes. Our experience in Web 3.0 is in show here and the speed from idea to market has been amazing.”

Brent Chapman, CEO of myNILpay, said: “We are thrilled to launch myNILpay and offer a unique service to the college sports community. We are grateful to Qentelli for their hard work and efforts in helping us develop and deliver this first-of-its-kind platform.”

Please support your favorite NCAA student-athletes by downloading the myNILpay app from the app store today (Apple, Google).

About Qentelli

Qentelli (Kwen–Tel–LEE) is a Digital and Cloud Technology Company. Their Intellectual Property which includes AI based products / tools, frameworks, methodology and process playbooks help accelerate and deliver Digital Transformation, Cloud Adoption, DevOps, and Quality Engineering solutions to customers.

About myNILpay

myNILpay is a first-of-its-kind payment gateway platform that allows fans an NCAA compliant way to direct-pay college athletes. The platform is designed to be easy to use and secure. myNILpay is committed to providing its users with the best possible experience.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

* Qentelli: Info@Qentelli.com

* myNILpay:
Scott Miranda, Miranda & Company, Scott@Mirandaco.net
Rob Scichili, Miranda & Company, Rob@franchisesports.net

