QAD to Showcase its Innovative Solutions for the Automotive Industry at Automechanika Birmingham 2023

BIRMINGHAM, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, will be exhibiting at Automechanika Birmingham 2023, the UK’s premier automotive trade event taking place 6-8 June at the NEC Birmingham.

Automechanika Birmingham offers a valuable platform for industry professionals to connect, learn about the latest trends and explore innovative solutions. Attendees can visit QAD’s booth G15 in Hall 20 to experience live demonstrations of QAD’s Adaptive ERP and Supply Chain Planning solutions, which are designed to address the unique challenges faced by automotive manufacturers and suppliers.

“Automechanika Birmingham is a highly anticipated event for the automotive industry, and we are excited to be a part of it,” said Deborah Welby, Sales VP EMEA at QAD. “As an exhibitor, we look forward to demonstrating our comprehensive suite of solutions that empower automotive suppliers to optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences and drive business growth.”

“At QAD, we are proud to support our customers on their digital transformation journey,” added Neil Kinnear, Sales VP Supply Chain EMEA at QAD. “Whether they are already well underway or just beginning, our industry-leading supply chain solutions enable automotive companies to streamline their processes, increase visibility and effectively manage inventory. We’re helping our customers operate more efficiently across the value chain and by focusing on the right metrics with our customers, QAD supports them in delivering their strategic objectives.”

To learn more about QAD’s participation in Automechanika Birmingham 2023 or to schedule a meeting with QAD’s team of experts, click here.

Event Details

What: Automechanika Birmingham 2023

When: 6-8 June, 2023

Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Registration: To register to attend Automechanika Birmingham, click here.

About QAD – Enabling Adaptive Enterprises

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and enterprise quality management system (EQMS). To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

“QAD” is a registered trademark of QAD. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

