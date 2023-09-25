QAD to Showcase its Innovative Global Trade and Transportation Execution Solutions at CSCMP EDGE 2023

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, is thrilled to announce its participation at the highly anticipated CSCMP EDGE 2023 event, taking place October 1-4 at the Gaylord Palms Resort.





CSCMP EDGE is one of the most highly regarded supply chain events of the year, bringing together industry experts, thought leaders, and technology providers to explore the latest trends and advancements in logistics and supply chain management. As a leading player in this space, QAD is excited to showcase its cutting-edge Global Trade and Transportation Execution solutions to conference attendees.

“We are delighted to be a part of CSCMP EDGE 2023 and showcase our GTTE software solution,” said Mike Tew, vice president of sales at QAD. “With GTTE, businesses can achieve greater agility, resilience, and cost-effectiveness in their global supply chain operations. We look forward to engaging with industry professionals and demonstrating how GTTE can drive sustainable growth for their organizations. We look forward to engaging with attendees and demonstrating how QAD can help businesses thrive in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

Event Details

What: CSCMP EDGE 2023

When: October 1-4, 2023



Where: Kissimmee, FL – Gaylord Palms Resort (Booth 322)



Registration: To register to attend CSCMP EDGE 2023, click here.

