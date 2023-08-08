QAD to Showcase its Innovative e-Commerce and Supply Chain Solutions at ASD Market Week in Las Vegas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, is thrilled to announce its participation at the highly anticipated ASD Market Week Las Vegas event, taking place August 20-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.





ASD Market Week in Las Vegas is one of the premier trade shows in the Wholesale industry, attracting thousands of attendees and exhibitors from all around the world. QAD’s presence at this event reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional software solutions that empower Wholesale Manufacturers to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

“We are excited to showcase our innovative solutions, including QAD Digital Commerce (formerly WebJaguar), at ASD Market Week,” said Michael Tew, vice president of global supply chain sales at QAD. “Our mission is to empower businesses with tools that enhance customer satisfaction and retention. QAD Digital Commerce’s comprehensive features enable businesses to deliver personalized experiences, streamline operations and ultimately foster customer loyalty. We look forward to engaging with attendees and demonstrating how QAD can help businesses thrive in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

Event Details

What: ASD Market Week

When: August 20-23, 2023

Where: Las Vegas, NV – Las Vegas Convention Center (Booth W16141)

Registration: To register to attend ASD Market Week Las Vegas, click here.

