QAD to Showcase Its Digital Supply Chain Planning Solutions at 2024 IBF S&OP and IBP Global Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, is thrilled to announce its participation at the 2024 Institute of Business Forecasting (IBF) S&OP and IBP Global Conference in Chicago.





IBF’s annual S&OP and IBP Global Conference brings together some of the brightest minds from around the world to learn, share knowledge and network. As part of the conference, QAD will showcase its innovative Digital Supply Chain Planning (DSCP) solutions.

QAD DSCP seamlessly orchestrates demand, supply, and finance planning, providing detailed scenario planning capabilities that assess financial impacts, including profitability, cash flow visibility and working capital requirements.

This empowers supply chain practitioners to make fact-based, real-time decisions that optimize the delivery of goods and services, with a strong focus on:

Optimized supply chain performance

Integrated process management

Advanced promotional planning

One key highlight for conference attendees will be QAD Promotion Planning capabilities, designed to manage any opportunity or marketing event within the supply chain.

“Promotion Planning enables merchandising and demand planners to synchronize promotional strategies with retailers and distributors to optimize the return on trade spend,” said QAD Senior Director, Product Management Shaun Phillips. “This capability aligns perfectly with S&OP processes, offering valuable insights for effective decision-making.”

Event Details

What: 2024 IBF S&OP and IBP Global Conference

When: June 12-14, 2024

Where: Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center | Chicago, Illinois

Registration: To register to attend the 2024 IBF S&OP and IBP Global Conference, click here.

