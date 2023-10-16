QAD to Showcase Cutting-Edge DSCP Software Solution at IBF Flagship Event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, is thrilled to announce its participation at the highly anticipated Institute of Business Forecasting & Planning (IBF) Flagship Event, taking place October 17-20 at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas.





The IBF Flagship Event is one of the most anticipated supply chain events of the year, bringing together industry experts, thought leaders, and technology providers to explore the latest trends and advancements in logistics and supply chain management. As a leading player in this space, QAD is excited to showcase its cutting-edge Digital Supply Chain Planning (DSCP) software solution to the conference attendees.

“We are thrilled to be part of the IBF Flagship Event and showcase our innovative DSCP software solution to supply chain professionals,” said Michael Tew, vice president of sales at QAD. “At QAD, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that transforms how organizations manage their supply chains, enabling them to drive operational efficiency, enhance customer satisfaction, and respond swiftly to market changes.”

Event Details

What: IBF Flagship Event

When: October 17-20, 2023

Where: Scottsdale, AZ – Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas

Registration: To register to attend the IBF Flagship Event – click here.

