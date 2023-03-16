QAD to Highlight its Innovative Solutions at the Smart Manufacturing Excellence Summit 2023 in Munich

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, will be participating at the Smart Manufacturing Excellence Summit 2023, taking place in Munich March 22-24, 2023.

The Smart Manufacturing Excellence Summit is a three-day event that brings together manufacturing industry experts to share insights, best practices and innovative ideas. The summit features a trade show, conference sessions, and networking opportunities, providing attendees with a comprehensive overview of the latest trends and solutions in smart manufacturing.

Bernhard Soltmann, vice president of business consulting at QAD, will have a speaking session on the second day of the summit focused on Supply Chain resilience. Mr. Soltmann will discuss how manufacturers can improve their supply chain processes and resilience to meet the challenges of an ever-changing market.

“We are thrilled to participate in the Smart Manufacturing Excellence Summit 2023,” said Soltmann. “This event provides us with an excellent opportunity to connect with our customers, partners, and other industry experts, and to showcase our latest innovations in smart manufacturing. We are also excited to have QAD Redzone join us as a Gold Sponsor and to demonstrate how our combined solutions can help manufacturers achieve their business goals.”

In addition to QAD’s participation, QAD Redzone will attend the summit as a distinguished Gold Sponsor. QAD Redzone will showcase its innovative software solutions at a dedicated booth, where both QAD and QAD Redzone representatives will be available to showcase their portfolio of products. As the #1 Connected Workforce Solution, QAD Redzone is committed to empowering manufacturers to connect and engage with their workforce to achieve unparalleled levels of operational excellence. During the summit, QAD Redzone will also host a speaking session focused on their Connected Workforce solution, highlighting the benefits and opportunities of integrating their software into smart manufacturing processes.

Event Details

What: Smart Manufacturing Excellence Summit

When: March 22-24, 2023

Where: Munich, Germany

Registration: To register to attend the Smart Manufacturing Excellence Summit, click here.

About QAD – Enabling Adaptive Enterprises

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and enterprise quality management system (EQMS). To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

“QAD” is a registered trademark of QAD. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

