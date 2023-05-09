<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire QAD to Highlight its Innovative Solutions at BME eLÖSUNGSTAGE
Business Wire

QAD to Highlight its Innovative Solutions at BME eLÖSUNGSTAGE

di Business Wire

DÜSSELDORF, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, will be attending and exhibiting at this year’s BME eLÖSUNGSTAGE May 23-24, 2023. In addition, QAD customer KNAPP will present a session on success strategies for supplier collaboration using the examples of PPAP & supplier self-assessment.

BME eLÖSUNGSTAGE delivers two days of concentrated knowledge about the digitalization of purchasing and innovative solution approaches for procurement organizations with insights into real-life practice. The combination of the trade show and professional program is unique and makes the eLÖSUNGSTAGE the largest event for eSolutions in the DACH region.

“We are greatly looking forward to returning to BME eLÖSUNGSTAGE this year,” said Bernhard Soltmann, VP of Business Consulting at QAD. “The event is a must for any company that is looking to transform its purchasing processes to cut costs, reduce risk and increase profitability. We are also delighted that KNAPP will be showcasing how QAD helped to reduce costs and use capacities efficiently by involving suppliers as partners.”

Event Details

What: BME eLÖSUNGSTAGE

When: May 23-24, 2023

Where: Düsseldorf, Germany

Registration: To register to attend the BME eLÖSUNGSTAGE, click here.

About QAD – Enabling Adaptive Enterprises

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and enterprise quality management system (EQMS). To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

“QAD” is a registered trademark of QAD. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

QAD Inc.
Caleb Finch

Public Relations

805-566-6100

publicrelations@qad.com

Beth Hespe

Analyst Relations

609-709-3769

industryanalyst@qad.com

Articoli correlati

Tide Calls for Anti-fraud Tax to Fight Scammers

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tide, the leading financial business platform which represents more than 500,000 SMEs in the UK, is calling on...
Continua a leggere

FourKites Releases New Capabilities for Global Air Freight Visibility

Business Wire Business Wire -
New features enhance FourKites’ end-to-end supply chain visibility across a “single pane of glass”AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading supply chain visibility company...
Continua a leggere

Trailstone and Glennmont Partners Sign Route to Market PPA for 84 MW Wind Portfolio in Italy

Business Wire Business Wire -
Deal grows Trailstone’s global footprint and brings total assets managed in Europe to over 4 GWBERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trailstone Group (“Trailstone”),...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Tide Calls for Anti-fraud Tax to Fight Scammers

Business Wire