QAD to Highlight Its Global Trade Compliance Solutions at the 2024 ICPA Annual Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, will be exhibiting at the 2024 International Compliance Professionals Association Conference in San Diego, California.

The 2024 ICPA annual conference is the premier event for anyone involved in Import/Export Compliance or Operations, Supply Chain Compliance or Security, Internal Controls or Government Relations. 2024 ICPA annual conference attendees are invited to stop by QAD’s booths 119 and 121 to learn more about QAD’s full suite of ERP and WMS agnostic global trade and transportation execution solutions.

“I can confidently say that our integrated global trade and transportation execution solutions are remarkable,” said Roy Arguelles, Vice President of Supply Chain Sales at QAD. “It’s a synergy that transforms the landscape of import, export and transportation operations. It enhances operational efficiencies and provides customers with a competitive edge in the market. It’s not just smart business—it’s visionary.”

QAD’s Global Trade Compliance solutions and services provide the capabilities to maintain an efficient and agile trade compliance program for any type of shipment. The solution automates and audits processes and business rules to ensure due diligence with in-country regulatory programs or cross-border customs requirements.

Key features of QAD’s Global Trade Compliance solution include:

Import Management

Export Management

Free Trade Agreement

Restricted Party Screening

Foreign-Trade Zone

Trade Compliance Analytics

Event Details

What: 2024 International Compliance Professionals Association Conference

When: March 17-20, 2024

Where: Grand Hyatt | San Diego, California

Registration: To register to attend the 2024 ICPA annual conference, click here. See the conference agenda here.

About QAD – Enabling Adaptive Enterprises

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), enterprise quality management system (EQMS), connected workforce and process intelligence. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

