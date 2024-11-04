QAD Redzone Debuts New AI Capabilities to Drive Meaningful Productivity Gains in Manufacturing at Pack Expo 2024

Launches Champion AI, an AI solution that enables the connected worker

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Redzone, the most trusted connected workforce solution for the manufacturing sector, today announced the launch of Champion AI, a groundbreaking suite of AI-driven capabilities designed to empower the frontlines with predictions, recommendations, proactive problem solving, and enhanced productivity. Introduced at Pack Expo 2024, Champion AI goes beyond traditional AI applications by solving specific problems on the plant floor in a new way.





QAD Redzone has long included AI to overcome language barriers, transcribe and translate video content, and streamline support processes—all with a focus on tangible results and critical information that frontline workers need to excel.

Champion AI, the company’s next generation of AI, provides predictive and prescriptive analytics through Generative AI to address daily challenges in manufacturing such as detecting plant-wide outliers, delivering daily operational summaries, predicting run durations and identifying potential run problems before they happen. The pragmatic AI solution equips workers with the tools to anticipate issues, optimize changeovers, and analyze performance data — setting new standards for engagement and productivity. Redzone’s automated productivity data collection provides a feedback loop so that Champion AI knows which recommendations drive the best outcome.

“Champion AI represents our commitment to practical AI solutions that assist workers in achieving higher productivity, not by overwhelming or replacing them with technology but by acting as an accessible, intelligent assistant,” said Ron Davis, senior vice president of product engineering at QAD Redzone. “This is the AI champion that factory teams have been waiting for because it provides meaningful insights to address real issues they are facing on the factory floor.”

Visitors at Pack Expo 2024 can experience Champion AI firsthand at the QAD Redzone booth- Lakeside Upper — LU-8518.

About QAD Redzone

As the #1 connected workforce solution in manufacturing, QAD Redzone enables frontline teams to contribute their full potential, elevating the frontline with new technology to achieve company goals around productivity and throughput. Today, hundreds of thousands of frontline workers are valued, celebrated, and working with purpose, creating stronger communities inside and outside their plants. With customers both big and small, Redzone is helping more than 1,300 plants worldwide achieve remarkable productivity gains in just 90 days. For more information, visit www.rzsoftware.com

Contacts

QAD Redzone

John Ponte



401-743-9577



p7w@qad.com

QAD Inc.

Caleb Finch



Public Relations



805-566-6100



publicrelations@qad.com

Beth Hespe



Analyst Relations



609-709-3769



industryanalyst@qad.com