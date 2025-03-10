QAD Appoints Sanjay Brahmawar as New CEO

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QAD, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for manufacturers and supply chains, today announced the appointment of Sanjay Brahmawar, formerly CEO of Software AG, as its new Chief Executive Officer. Sanjay begins in his new role on March 17, succeeding Anton Chilton, who is stepping back from his role after more than 20 years of service.

During his time at Software AG, Sanjay drove a transformation program that saw the business evolve into a modern growth company. His focus on clarity of vision and high-quality execution saw the Company enhance its reputation for product leadership, build a leading customer-centric go-to-market organization, and sharpen its offering through high-quality M&A.

Prior to Software AG, Sanjay held several senior positions at IBM, including managing global revenue for Watson IoT. His strong track record of relevant experience also includes roles at PwC, FedEx, DSM and Honda.

He begins his time at QAD with a clear mission to drive growth through product innovation and customer success.

Charles Goodman, Chairman of the QAD Board of Directors and Thoma Bravo Operating Partner, expressed strong support for the new leadership: “Sanjay joins QAD at a pivotal time in its journey. His expertise in innovation and his strong sense of customer needs make him the perfect choice to lead us forward.”

Sanjay Brahmawar, incoming CEO of QAD, added: “I’m incredibly excited to lead QAD into this next phase of growth and success. I want our customers to know I value their trust and am 100% committed to their success. And I want our people to know that we’re going to work hard together to build a QAD that plays to win.”

Anton Chilton will be available through May 2025 to ensure a seamless transition. Under his leadership, QAD enhanced its core capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Redzone Connected Workforce and LiveJourney Process Intelligence. These additions have bolstered the optimization of People, Process, and Systems, empowering frontline workers with real-time collaboration tools and providing advanced process mining to streamline operations.

About QAD

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. A Thoma Bravo portfolio company since its acquisition in 2021, QAD empowers global manufacturers and supply chains facing ever-increasing disruption. QAD solutions help customers rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.qad.com.

QAD Inc.

Caleb Finch

Public Relations

805-566-6100

publicrelations@qad.com

Beth Hespe

Analyst Relations

609-709-3769

industryanalyst@qad.com