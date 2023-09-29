QAD and SMC³ Announce Enhanced Partnership

Industry leaders offer enhanced services for LTL shippers





SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, announced an enhanced partnership with SMC³, a leading technology solutions provider, in supporting less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping in the United States.

This partnership brings together two industry leaders to help US shippers access more carrier capacity, digitize LTL shipping and control costs. With this integration, QAD customers will be able to receive contract pricing and transit times from multiple LTL carriers and digitally schedule shipments for pickup. At the click of a button, customers can be ensured they are using the most up-to-date information for real-time shipment rating.

“By integrating SMC³ with our Transportation Execution solution, our customers will be able to access a network of LTL carriers in the same seamless way that they access parcel carriers,” said Carter Lloyds, chief product and marketing officer at QAD. “This simplifies LTL shipping, offers a significant increase in carrier capacity and ensures that the most optimal transportation mode is always used to streamline shipping operations and increase logistics ROI.”

“Targeting greater connectivity, agility and efficiency for LTL shipment lifecycle management, QAD is using SMC³ LTL APIs to bring their customers real-time pricing and process automation from the leader in LTL data and technology,” said Brian Thompson, chief commercial officer at SMC³. “We are excited to expand our partnership with QAD, to collectively leverage our expertise, providing enhanced next-generation capabilities to the LTL industry.”

About SMC³

With its range of transportation technology solutions that integrate seamlessly into current business systems, SMC³ supports customers as they grow, whether they’re dealing with 10 or 10,000 freight movements per day. Shippers and 3PLs use SMC³’s solutions to optimize their freight spend, achieve unrivaled shipment visibility and streamline their transportation planning, saving time and money on their supply chain requirements throughout North America.

About QAD – Enabling Adaptive Enterprises

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), enterprise quality management system (EQMS), connected workforce and process intelligence. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

“QAD” is a registered trademark of QAD. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

