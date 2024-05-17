Q2 to Host CONNECT 24 Conference in Austin

The annual conference will be held at the Austin Convention Center and Fairmont Hotel on June 4-6, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced its annual Q2 customer conference CONNECT will be held in Austin, TX, June 4-6, 2024. CONNECT 24 will feature insights from industry thought leaders and experts, highlighting new trends, innovations and solutions that can help financial institutions transform their account holders’ digital banking experience.





CONNECT 24 will provide attendees with an opportunity to:

Gain insights from dynamic speakers on the latest technology and industry trends

Network with peers, the Q2 team and other industry experts

Learn about Q2’s 2024 product roadmap, new product releases and feature enhancements

Participate in training and product demonstrations

Understand best practices to mitigate risk, ensure compliance, and help protect financial institutions and account holders from fraud

CONNECT 24 Sessions will feature Q2 executives and experts along with industry and financial institution leaders, and are designed for executives, operations, IT, marketing and business development teams from banks and credit unions. A limited number of registrations are still available.

Click here to register, learn more about the event and review the full agenda.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

