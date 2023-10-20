Q2 Partners with Mastercard® to Bring Debit and Prepaid Card Programs to Helix Customers

Available to fintechs, brands and financial institutions utilizing Helix’s cloud-native core

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced a strategic partnership with Mastercard, allowing fintechs, brands and financial institutions that use Helix’s cloud-native core to issue Mastercard debit and prepaid cards to their account holders.





According to the BAI Banking Outlook, 44 percent of respondents said the customer experience they deliver is merely average; the partnership between Helix and Mastercard aims to enhance the holistic customer experience.

The partnership with Q2 and Mastercard will also integrate Mastercom, Mastercard’s dispute resolution service, to Q2’s existing dispute intake capabilities, Centrix, to deliver an efficient solution to manage disputes, helping financial institutions mitigate chargebacks.

“Today’s consumers expect personalization and optionality when it comes to their financial services products,” said Ahon Sarkar, general manager of Helix by Q2. “This partnership will allow existing Mastercard clients to access the innovation Helix and Q2 have to offer, allowing them to build truly personalized banking products that differentiate their presence in the market and integrate seamlessly with their other offerings.”

This partnership will also allow financial institutions who utilize the recently announced Q2 Fabric solution to issue Mastercard branded debit cards. Q2 Fabric empowers banks and credit unions to launch their own digital brands to grow deposits, make their retail portfolios more profitable, adapt to changing customer expectations, and navigate how to better distribute their services across other partners. It combines digital banking with a lightweight cloud-based core (Helix), along with a pre-integrated fintech ecosystem, to accelerate the delivery of purpose-built digital solutions, such as high-yield savings accounts and demand deposit accounts.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Q2 to bring the power of Mastercard’s innovation and trust to Helix customers,” said Hunter Woolley, EVP, North American Business Development at Mastercard. “We’ve spent decades building and evolving payment technology products and services designed to make transacting seamless, safe and secure. Through this partnership, we can help new partners bring those same solutions and standards to their own customers.”

ABOUT Q2 HOLDINGS

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2’s comprehensive solution set allows its customers to better onboard, grow and serve their consumer, small business and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up-to-date.

Contacts

Maria Gari



315-657-0041



maria.gari@q2.com