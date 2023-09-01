Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Event During Third Quarter 2023

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, will participate in the following event:





Fireside Chat hosted by Citi with Q2 President Kirk Coleman, Q2 CFO David Mehok, and Q2 CTO Adam Blue on September 5, 2023

A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the Q2 website at investors.Q2.com.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, secure, data-driven digital client engagement solutions—from consumers to small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up-to-date.

