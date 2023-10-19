Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Conferences During Fourth Quarter 2023

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, will attend the following conferences during the fourth quarter of 2023.





Stifel Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference, November 9, 2023

RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference, November 15, 2023

DA Davidson Annual Technology Conference, November 16, 2023

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2’s comprehensive solution set allows its customers to better onboard, grow and serve their consumer, small business and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up-to-date.

