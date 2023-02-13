<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Conferences During First Quarter 2023
Business Wire

Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Conferences During First Quarter 2023

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, will attend the following conferences during the first quarter of 2023.

  • Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, Mar. 6, 2023
  • Truist Securities Technology, Internet and Services Conference on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023
  • Wolfe FinTech Forum on Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023

Where applicable, a live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the Q2 website at investors.Q2.com.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jean Kondo

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

510-823-4728

jean.kondo@Q2.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Josh Yankovich

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

512-682-4463

josh.yankovich@Q2.com

Articoli correlati

Ooma Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter & Fiscal 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, plans to release its financial...
Continua a leggere

Radian Appoints Fawad Ahmad to Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that Fawad Ahmad has been appointed to serve on its...
Continua a leggere

Spire Global Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Ooma Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter & Fiscal 2023 Results

Business Wire