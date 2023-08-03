Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2023.





GAAP Results for the Second Quarter 2023

Revenue for the second quarter of $154.5 million, up 10 percent year-over-year and up 1 percent from the first quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 47.8 percent, up from 44.8 percent in the prior-year quarter and down from 47.9 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter of $23.6 million compared to GAAP net losses of $25.2 million for the prior-year quarter and $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 which included a one-time gain of $19.9 million from partial repurchase of convertible senior notes.

Non-GAAP Results for the Second Quarter 2023

Non-GAAP revenue for the second quarter of $154.6 million, up 10 percent year-over-year and up 1 percent from the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 54.2 percent, up from 51.3 percent for the prior-year quarter and 54.0 percent for the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of $17.6 million, up from $9.7 million for the prior-year quarter and $16.5 million for the first quarter of 2023.

“We continued our solid bookings performance in the second quarter, closing out our best first half of bookings in company history,” said Q2 CEO Matt Flake. “We also hosted our annual client conference with more than 1,000 customers, partners and prospects in attendance, and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive—they’re excited about our roadmap and continue to believe in the importance of technology in retaining and growing deposits. Lastly, we delivered strong subscription revenue and adjusted EBITDA results for another quarter as we continue to focus on profitable growth.”

Second Quarter Highlights

Signed two Tier 1 digital banking contracts including a: Tier 1 bank to utilize a broad set of solutions led by retail banking; and Tier 1 U.S. bank to utilize our retail, small business and commercial banking solutions.



Signed two Tier 1 digital lending contracts including a(n): Expansion with a Top 100 U.S. bank utilizing our loan and relationship pricing solutions; and Tier 1 U.S. bank to utilize our loan and relationship pricing solutions.



Signed a contract with one of the largest insurance companies in the nation to utilize our Helix platform.

Exited the second quarter with approximately 21.7 million registered users on the Q2 digital banking platform, representing 8 percent year-over-year growth and 1 percent sequential growth.

“We were pleased with our results in the quarter, with adjusted EBITDA exceeding the high end of our guidance,” said David Mehok, Q2 CFO. “Our revenue and ARR growth were driven by the ongoing demand for our higher margin subscription businesses. Our continued bookings strength coupled with successful cost initiatives have given us confidence in raising our adjusted EBITDA guidance for the remainder of the year.”

Financial Outlook

As of August 2, 2023, Q2 Holdings is providing guidance for its third quarter of 2023 and updated guidance for its full-year 2023, which represents Q2 Holdings’ current estimates on Q2 Holdings’ operations and financial results. The financial information below represents forward-looking, non-GAAP financial information, including estimates of non-GAAP revenue and adjusted EBITDA. GAAP net loss is the most comparable GAAP measure to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA differs from GAAP net loss in that it excludes items such as depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, transaction-related costs, interest and other (income) expense, income taxes, lease and other restructuring charges, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt and the impact to deferred revenue from purchase accounting. Q2 Holdings is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of these exclusions without unreasonable effort. Therefore, Q2 Holdings has not provided guidance for GAAP net loss or a reconciliation of the foregoing forward-looking adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net loss. However, it is important to note that these excluded items could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP in future periods.

Q2 Holdings is providing guidance for its third quarter of 2023 as follows:

Total non-GAAP revenue of $153.5 million to $156.5 million, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6 percent to 8 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA of $17.0 million to $19.0 million, representing 11 to 12 percent of non-GAAP revenue for the quarter.

Q2 Holdings is providing updated guidance for the full-year 2023 as follows:

Total non-GAAP revenue of $620.0 million to $628.0 million, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9 percent to 11 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA of $71.0 million to $75.0 million, representing 11 to 12 percent of non-GAAP revenue for the year.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2’s comprehensive solution set allows its customers to better onboard, grow and serve their consumer, small business and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up-to-date.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Q2 uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue; adjusted EBITDA; non-GAAP gross margin; non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP sales and marketing expense; non-GAAP research and development expense; non-GAAP general and administrative expense; non-GAAP operating expense; and non-GAAP operating income (loss). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures of operating performance because they exclude items that Q2 does not consider indicative of its core performance.

In the case of non-GAAP revenue, Q2 adjusts revenue to exclude the impact to deferred revenue from purchase accounting adjustments. In the case of adjusted EBITDA, Q2 adjusts net loss for such items as interest and other (income) expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, transaction-related costs, lease and other restructuring charges, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt and the impact to deferred revenue from purchase accounting. In the case of non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross profit, Q2 adjusts gross profit and gross margin for stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired technology, transaction-related costs, lease and other restructuring charges and the impact to deferred revenue from purchase accounting. In the case of non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, and non-GAAP general and administrative expense, Q2 adjusts the corresponding GAAP expense to exclude stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP Operating Expense is calculated by taking the sum of non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP research and development expense, and non-GAAP general and administrative expense. In the case of non-GAAP operating income (loss), Q2 adjusts operating income (loss), for stock-based compensation, transaction-related costs, amortization of acquired technology, amortization of acquired intangibles, lease and other restructuring charges, and the impact to deferred revenue from purchase accounting.

There are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies. Certain items that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures can have a material impact on operating and net income (loss). As a result, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, the closest GAAP measures, or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation to the closest GAAP measures of these non-GAAP measures is contained in tabular form on the attached unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Q2’s management uses these non-GAAP measures as measures of operating performance; to prepare Q2’s annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of Q2’s business; to evaluate the effectiveness of Q2’s business strategies; to provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance; to facilitate a comparison of Q2’s results with those of other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results; and in communication with our board of directors concerning Q2’s financial performance.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about: customer enthusiasm regarding our roadmap and the importance of technology in retaining and growing deposits; our ability to execute on our focus to grow with improved profitability; our continued bookings strength; the success of our cost initiatives; and, Q2’s quarterly and annual financial guidance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Q2’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include risks related to: (a) uncertainties in the financial services industries, including as a result of recent bank failures, and the potential impacts on Q2’s customers’ prospects and Q2’s business sales cycles, Q2’s prospects’ and customers’ spending decisions, including professional services which are more discretionary in nature, and the timing of customer implementation and purchasing decisions; (b) the risk of increased or new competition in Q2’s existing markets and as Q2 enter new markets or new sections of existing markets, or as Q2 offer new solutions; (c) the risks associated with the development of Q2’s solutions and changes to the market for Q2’s solutions compared to Q2’s expectations; (d) quarterly fluctuations in Q2’s operating results relative to Q2’s expectations and guidance and the accuracy of Q2’s forecasts; (e) the risks associated with anticipated higher operating expenses in 2023 and beyond; (f) the impact that rising interest rates, inflation, an economic slowdown, or challenges in the financial services industry, financial markets and credit markets have had to date or in the future could have on account holder or end user, or End User, usage of Q2’s solutions, including the promotion and adoption of Q2’s Helix and payment solutions, and on Q2’s customers’ prospects and Q2’s business sales cycles, Q2’s prospects’ and customers’ spending decisions, including professional services which are more discretionary in nature, and the timing of customer implementation and purchasing decisions; (g) the risks and increased costs associated with managing growth and the challenges associated with improving operations and hiring, retaining and motivating employees to support such growth, particularly in light of the macroeconomic impacts of the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, including increased employee turnover, labor shortages, wage inflation and extreme competition for talent; (h) the risk that the residual impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to or that any renewed efforts to limit its spread could negatively impact or disrupt the markets for Q2’s solutions and that the markets for Q2’s solutions do not return to normal or grow as anticipated; (i) the risks associated with Q2’s transactional business which are typically driven by end-user behavior which can be influenced by external drivers outside of Q2’s control; (j) the risks associated with effectively managing Q2’s cost structure in light of the challenging macroeconomic environment, challenges in the financial services industry and from the effects of seasonal or other unexpected trends; (k) the risks associated with the general economic and geopolitical uncertainties, including the heightened risk of state-sponsored cyberattacks on financial services and other critical infrastructure, and continued or increased inflation partially driven by increased energy costs or other unpredictable economic impacts that have and may continue to negatively affect demand for Q2’s solutions; (l) the risks associated with managing Q2’s business in response to continued challenging macroeconomic conditions, challenges in the financial services industry and any anticipated or resulting recession; (m) the risks associated with accurately forecasting and managing the impacts of any macroeconomic downturn or challenges in the financial services industry on Q2’s customers and their end users, including in particular the impacts of any downturn on financial technology companies, or FinTechs, or alternative finance companies, or Alt-FIs, and Q2’s arrangements with them, which represent a newer market opportunity for us, a more complex revenue model for us and which may be more vulnerable to an economic downturn than Q2’s financial institution customers; (n) the challenges and costs associated with selling, implementing and supporting Q2’s solutions, particularly for larger customers with more complex requirements and longer implementation processes, including risks related to the timing and predictability of sales of Q2’s solutions and the impact that the timing of bookings may have on Q2’s revenue and financial performance in a period; (o) the risk that errors, interruptions or delays in Q2’s solutions or Web hosting negatively impacts Q2’s business and sales; (p) the risks associated with cyberattacks, data and privacy breaches and breaches of security measures within Q2’s products, systems and infrastructure or the products, systems and infrastructure of third parties upon which Q2 relies and the resultant costs and liabilities and harm to Q2’s business and reputation and Q2’s ability to sell Q2’s solutions; (q) the difficulties and risks associated with developing and selling complex new solutions and enhancements with the technical and regulatory specifications and functionality required by Q2’s customers and relevant governmental authorities; (r) regulatory risks, including risks related to evolving regulation of artificial intelligence, or AI, machine learning and the receipt, collection, storage, processing and transfer of data; (s) the risks associated with Q2’s sales and marketing capabilities, including partner relationships and the length, cost and unpredictability of Q2’s sales cycle; (t) the risks inherent in third-party technology and implementation partnerships that could cause harm to Q2’s business; (u) the risk that Q2 will not be able to maintain historical contract terms such as pricing and duration; (v) the general risks associated with the complexity of Q2’s customer arrangements and Q2’s solutions; (w) the risks associated with integrating acquired companies and successfully selling and maintaining their solutions; (x) litigation related to intellectual property and other matters and any related claims, negotiations and settlements; (y) the risks associated with further consolidation in the financial services industry; (z) the risks associated with selling Q2’s solutions internationally and with the recent expansion of Q2’s international operations; and (aa) the risk that Q2’s debt repayment obligations may adversely affect Q2’s financial condition and cash flows from operations in the future and that Q2 may not be able to obtain capital when desired or needed on favorable terms.

Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the Q2 business is contained in Q2’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of Q2’s website at http://investors.Q2.com/. These forward-looking statements represent Q2’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Q2 disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,229 $ 199,600 Restricted cash 2,298 2,302 Investments 161,777 233,753 Accounts receivable, net 38,671 46,735 Contract assets, current portion, net 11,359 8,909 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,949 10,832 Deferred solution and other costs, current portion 26,783 21,117 Deferred implementation costs, current portion 8,136 7,828 Total current assets 379,202 531,076 Property and equipment, net 48,460 56,695 Right of use assets 35,579 39,837 Deferred solution and other costs, net of current portion 27,303 26,410 Deferred implementation costs, net of current portion 21,025 18,713 Intangible assets, net 134,691 145,681 Goodwill 512,869 512,869 Contract assets, net of current portion and allowance 11,571 16,186 Other long-term assets 1,987 2,259 Total assets $ 1,172,687 $ 1,349,726 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 48,223 $ 54,263 Convertible notes, current portion — 10,903 Deferred revenues, current portion 111,466 117,468 Lease liabilities, current portion 9,210 9,408 Total current liabilities 168,899 192,042 Convertible notes, net of current portion 489,473 657,789 Deferred revenues, net of current portion 19,682 21,691 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 48,696 52,991 Other long-term liabilities 4,530 6,189 Total liabilities 731,280 930,702 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 1,027,796 982,300 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,947 ) (2,972 ) Accumulated deficit (584,448 ) (560,310 ) Total stockholders’ equity 441,407 419,024 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,172,687 $ 1,349,726

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues (1) $ 154,531 $ 140,309 $ 307,539 $ 274,380 Cost of revenues (2) 80,703 77,421 160,414 151,093 Gross profit 73,828 62,888 147,125 123,287 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 28,701 26,477 56,845 51,743 Research and development 34,096 31,832 68,521 62,963 General and administrative 27,127 23,285 51,819 43,853 Transaction-related costs 9 527 21 530 Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,252 4,422 10,514 8,844 Lease and other restructuring charges 2,312 129 4,273 537 Total operating expenses 97,497 86,672 191,993 168,470 Loss from operations (23,669 ) (23,784 ) (44,868 ) (45,183 ) Total other income (expense), net (3) 526 (1,098 ) 21,227 (1,894 ) Loss before income taxes (23,143 ) (24,882 ) (23,641 ) (47,077 ) Provision for income taxes (479 ) (340 ) (497 ) (1,704 ) Net loss $ (23,622 ) $ (25,222 ) $ (24,138 ) $ (48,781 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments (174 ) (544 ) 862 (1,617 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 180 (724 ) 163 (814 ) Comprehensive loss $ (23,616 ) $ (26,490 ) $ (23,113 ) $ (51,212 ) Net loss per common share: Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.41 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.85 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 58,286 57,234 58,087 57,125

(1) Includes deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting of $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $0.2 million and $0.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Includes amortization of acquired technology of $5.9 million and $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $11.8 million and $11.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (3) Includes a gain of $19.9 million related to the early extinguishment of a portion of our 2026 Notes and 2025 Notes for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (24,138 ) $ (48,781 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Amortization of deferred implementation, solution and other costs 12,447 11,091 Depreciation and amortization 35,478 29,946 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,113 1,367 Amortization of premiums on investments (1,781 ) 577 Stock-based compensation expense 38,710 33,425 Deferred income taxes (556 ) 857 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (19,312 ) — Other non-cash charges 2,043 883 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (27,042 ) (43,185 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 16,962 (13,820 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Net maturities (purchases) of investments 74,284 (85,555 ) Purchases of property and equipment (3,294 ) (5,097 ) Capitalized software development costs (13,127 ) (9,485 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 57,863 (100,137 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment for maturity of 2023 convertible notes (10,908 ) — Payments for repurchases of convertible notes (149,640 ) — Proceeds from capped calls related to convertible notes 139 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options and ESPP 3,933 2,803 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (156,476 ) 2,803 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 276 (575 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (81,375 ) (111,729 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 201,902 325,821 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 120,527 $ 214,092

