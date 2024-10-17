Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Home Business Wire Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2024...
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, will release its financial results for the third quarter 2024 after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Q2 will host a corresponding conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.


Conference Call Details

Date:

 

Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Time:

 

5:00 p.m. EST

Hosts:

 

Matt Flake, Chairman & CEO / Jonathan Price, Prospective CFO / Kirk Coleman, President

Conference Call Registration:

 

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I6081012

Webcast Registration:

 

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/265196731

 

 

 

All participants must register using the above links (either the webcast or conference call). A webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Q2 website at http://investors.Q2.com/. In addition, a live conference call dial-in will be available upon registration. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website for a limited time after the call. Q2 has used, and intends to continue to use, its investor relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT
Jean Kondo

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

510-823-4728

jean.kondo@Q2.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
Josh Yankovich

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

512-682-4463

josh.yankovich@Q2.com

