Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 after market close on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Q2 will host a corresponding conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.





Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. EST Hosts: Matt Flake, CEO / David Mehok, CFO / Kirk Coleman, President / Jonathan Price, EVP Strategy and Emerging Businesses Conference Call Registration: https://conferencingportals.com/event/sPCVBfoJ Webcast Registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/606425959

All participants must register using the above links (either the webcast or conference call). A webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Q2 website at http://investors.Q2.com/. In addition, a live conference call dial-in will be available upon registration. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website for a limited time after the call. Q2 has used, and intends to continue to use, its investor relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2’s comprehensive solution set allows its customers to better onboard, grow and serve their consumer, small business and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

