Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, will release its financial results for the first quarter 2023 after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Q2 will host a corresponding conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Conference Call Details
 

Date:

 

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time:

 

5:00 p.m. EDT

Hosts:

 

Matt Flake, CEO / David Mehok, CFO / Jonathan Price, EVP Emerging Businesses, Corporate & Business Development

Conference Call Registration:

 

https://conferencingportals.com/event/ZwJrtqJb

Webcast Registration:

 

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/953489065

All participants must register using either of the links above (webcast or conference call). A webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Q2 website at http://investors.Q2.com/. In addition, a live conference call dial-in will be available upon registration. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website for a limited time after the call.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, secure, data-driven digital client engagement solutions – from consumers to small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay up-to-date.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT
Jean Kondo

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

510-823-4728

jean.kondo@Q2.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
Josh Yankovich

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

512-682-4463

josh.yankovich@Q2.com

