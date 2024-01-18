Q2 Helps Tri Counties Bank Increase Online Account Openings by 75 Percent

Q2’s one-step account opening and onboarding tool funds new accounts within four minutes, giving Tri Counties Bank immediate access to incoming funds

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today that Tri Counties Bank (NASDAQ: TCBK), a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares, successfully transformed its new customer experience with Q2, increasing online account openings by 75 percent with Q2 Account Open.





Headquartered in Chico, California, Tri Counties Bank is a nearly $10 billion bank serving both business and personal customers. The bank is known for its Service With Solutions® philosophy, which ensures personalized attention is delivered to customers, as well as for its modernized digital experience powered by Q2’s best-in-class digital banking platform.

“We converted about 100,000 personal banking customers; it was an absolutely phenomenal conversion,” said Josh Parent, vice president and director of product management for Tri Counties Bank. “At the end of the day, we delivered a positive experience for our customers regarding the transition to our new digital banking platform, and we look forward to continued growth and success in our partnership with Q2.”

“Tri Counties Bank’s success with Q2 underscores the power of our collaboration,” said Katharine Briggs, senior vice president, Customer Success for Q2. “When account holders are engaged, and the process is seamless, a bank’s profitability and efficiency are significantly improved. We look forward to partnering with Tri Counties Bank as they continue to provide a best-in-class digital banking experience for their customers.”

