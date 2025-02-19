Q2 Helps Simplicity Credit Union Transform its Digital Banking Experience to Boost Member Satisfaction

Q2’s digital banking solutions drive increased member engagement and primacy for Simplicity Credit Union

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced that Simplicity Credit Union (Simplicity CU) has significantly increased engagement, digital banking logins and member satisfaction using Q2’s industry-leading platform.

Simplicity CU, established in 1949 in Marshfield, Wisconsin, serves over 27,000 retail and business members across the state. In 2017, the credit union unified its mobile and desktop banking experiences through Q2’s digital banking platform. Since choosing Q2, Simplicity CU has enhanced its digital presence and gained a competitive edge to grow its footprint.

Leveraging Q2’s comprehensive suite of consumer banking tools, called Q2 Engage, along with Q2 Innovation Studio, Simplicity CU has seamlessly integrated pre-vetted fintech solutions, offering members superior functionality and personalized experiences. These solutions have enabled Simplicity CU to accelerate its digital transformation and drive primacy for the credit union.

Simplicity CU’s Chief Experience Officer Sarah Arnoldy said, “Partnering with Q2 has given us a competitive advantage, allowing us to deliver digital experiences that rival those of much larger financial institutions. Our long-time partnership with Q2 has significantly boosted member engagement and cemented our primacy with members. Additionally, Q2’s fintech partners, such as SavvyMoney, have had a profound impact on the financial well-being of both our members and internal staff.”

Q2’s VP of Product Management, Anthony Ianniciello said, “In today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape, digital innovation is key for small and mid-sized financial institutions to remain competitive. We are proud to support Simplicity Credit Union as they meet and exceed the evolving expectations of their members. By empowering Simplicity Credit Union, we are fulfilling Q2’s mission of building strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions.”

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

About Simplicity Credit Union

Chartered in Marshfield 1949 with 13 original members, Simplicity Credit Union now serves nearly 27,000 members in eight counties. Simplicity proudly supports many community organizations, as well as staff volunteer time. Simplicity Credit Union is a proud member of the International Cooperative Alliance. For more information, visit Simplicity Credit Union.

