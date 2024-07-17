Q2 Earns Energage’s National 2024 Top Workplaces Award in the Technology Category

Award names Q2 as an employer of choice in the Technology category

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced that it is a 2024 Top Workplaces Technology winner, awarded by Energage. Energage is a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The 2024 Top Workplaces award marks Q2 as an employer of choice for those seeking employment in the technology category.





The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets. Top Workplaces awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey and celebrate organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their sector. Q2 has been awarded a Top Workplaces USA winner for three consecutive years and a Greater Austin Top Workplace for 13 consecutive years. This is a first-time award win for Q2 in the Top Workplaces Technology category.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

“Winning a Top Workplaces Technology Award means our employees find Q2 to be a place where they can thrive and grow,” said Kim Rutledge, chief people officer at Q2. “We are honored to be a recipient of this prestigious award, especially as it is based on direct feedback from our team members, and we are grateful for the work and dedication of all our employees worldwide. We will continue to ensure that Q2 is a place where they can do their best work.”

Q2 focuses on ensuring team members are cared for with thoughtfully designed, competitively subsidized benefits. Q2 offers multiple medical and dental plans, as well as vision, life, and disability coverage, and a minimum of 12 weeks of paid parental leave to all benefits-eligible employees. Q2 also offers inclusive fertility and family-building benefits that include comprehensive treatment coverage and reimbursement benefits for adoption and surrogacy. Q2 provides generous paid time off and company holidays for team members to provide the amount of time they need for purposes such as vacation, travel, and short illnesses or injury-related absences.

Through Q2 Spark, Q2’s corporate social responsibility program, team members give their time, resources, talent, and expertise to impact their neighbors, customers and one another through volunteerism and community service efforts. As a global company, Q2 contributes to an array of organizations, including African American Leadership Institute, Breakthrough T1D, Lifeworks Austin, Friendship Home of Lincoln, Akshaya Patra, The Trevor Project and food banks in many communities. In partnership with Austin FC, Q2 helps to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the Central Texas community through the Q-mmunity Gives grant program and Austin FC Dream Starter Competition. These efforts are tied directly to Q2’s mission.

Details about how Q2 builds a great workplace culture are available on Top Workplaces.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

