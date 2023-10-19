Q2 Announces Winners of the 2023 Purposeful Banker Awards

Annual award program recognizes banks and credit unions leading the industry in impacting their customers and communities through digital transformation

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today the winners of the 2023 Purposeful Banker Awards. The annual award program recognizes banks and credit unions dedicated to purposefully transforming the banking industry through innovation and a commitment to building strong and diverse communities.





The Purposeful Banker Award winners were announced at Q2’s BankOnPurpose Conference in Austin, TX, an invitation-only event for bank and credit union leaders.

“Each year, we look forward to recognizing industry leaders dedicated to spearheading innovation and fulfilling their mission by impacting the communities they serve through the Purposeful Banker Awards,” said Dallas Wells, senior vice president of Product Management, Q2. “This year’s winners are committed to promoting excellence for their customers, members and communities, and we celebrate their purposeful approach to leadership, which continues to foster positive change within our industry.”

Purposeful Banker of the Year

This year’s Purposeful Banker of the Year award winner is Matthew Meyer, vice president and commercial relationship manager for Valley Bank. Meyer is recognized for his dedication to professional leadership development and ability to deliver exemplary performance results and success for his bank, as well as his commitment to serving customers, employees and the community. Among his accomplishments were securing much-needed loans and insurance for clients recovering from the challenging aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Most Philanthropic Financial Institution of the Year

The winner of the Most Philanthropic Financial Institution of the Year award is Generations Federal Credit Union (GFCU), a credit union formed for the benefit of its community and headquartered in San Antonio, TX. GFCU is dedicated to serving the people and organizations within its community that collectively keep San Antonio growing, thriving and innovating. In 2022, the credit union exceeded its annual goal for fundraising, donations, volunteer hours and sponsorships, with over 900 volunteer hours logged and over $240,000 in raised funds and donations made to support community organizations.

To learn more about the Purposeful Banker Awards and BankOnPurpose, please visit: www.bankonpurpose.com.

