Q2 Announces New Executive Appointments

Strengthens senior leadership team with industry veterans across technology, information security and risk management

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced an expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Himagiri Mukkamala as Chief Development Officer, Beth-Anne Bygum as Chief Information Security Officer and Blair Williams as Chief Risk Officer.





As the Chief Development Officer, Mukkamala leads the product engineering teams and has responsibility for balancing innovation, quality and speed in pursuit of building the best digital experiences for Q2’s financial institution customers and their accountholders. A seasoned engineering leader, Mukkamala brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in enterprise technology, serving as general manager of Penguin Edge (part of Penguin Solutions) and CEO of Pelion, an Arm company. His prior work in securely connecting and managing IoT (Internet of Things) devices and bringing order to boundless streams of physical and digital data is particularly relevant to today’s digital banking landscape. Previously, Mukkamala also held senior leadership roles at Arm, GE Digital, Raaga Corp and Sybase. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, a master’s degree in computer science from Iowa State University and completed courses in Management Science from Stanford Center for Professional Development. Mukkamala is a member of Q2’s executive leadership team, reporting to the president.

As Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Bygum is responsible for the company’s global information protection, product and application security, enterprise IT security, cyber defense, and data protection strategy and services. With more than 30 years of experience directing disparate teams across application and product security, cyber defense, risk management, information governance, IT compliance, IT training and sales, Bygum has proven expertise in connecting teams, people and leaders across organizations in solving operational challenges that require large scale transformation. During her career, Bygum worked with leading companies in data science, technology, consumer packaged goods, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and consulting sectors. Bygum holds a Certified Business Continuity Professional (CBCP) designation and is a member of the National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC). This non-profit, non-partisan organization serves as the preeminent advocacy voice for CISOs working with public and private sector stakeholders. At NTSC, she helps advance policies that improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness. Bygum is a board advisor to the non-profit Forge Institute, where she and her husband volunteer their time to provide resources in underserved communities and transition military members into the civilian workforce. She holds a Master of Science degree in Management and Leadership (MSLM) from the University of La Verne and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Rutgers University. Bygum is a member of Q2’s senior leadership team, reporting to the president.

As Chief Risk Officer, Williams is responsible for Q2’s holistic risk framework and policies. This newly created leadership position will bring together the enterprise risk management, regulatory compliance, and internal audit functions as the company enters a new chapter of growth and evolution. As a core senior leadership team member, Williams oversees all risk management functions, including integrating risk concepts into strategic planning, risk identification and risk mitigation activities. Williams joined Q2 from SS&C Technologies, where he served as the Managing Director of Risk and Technology Services. In this role, Williams led three global organizations: the enterprise risk team, the technology services group (including service desk, field services and engineering services), and the data center team overseeing SS&C’s portfolio of data centers and facilities worldwide. Before joining SS&C, Williams was the Chief Risk Officer of DST Systems. Williams also had a successful 20-year career in the U.S. Army, including serving as the Director of the U.S. Army Gender Integration Study and leading the team of experts responsible for planning the integration of women into all-male combat specialties. Williams also taught economics at West Point, commanded 200 combat soldiers during the invasion of Iraq in 2003, and participated in initial entry operations in Afghanistan in 2001. Williams holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University, a Master of Science degree from Missouri University in Science and Technology, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from West Point. Williams is a member of Q2’s senior leadership team, reporting to the Chief Financial Officer.

“It is a pivotal period in Q2’s history, and we are excited to expand our leadership bench to help us continue to scale and strengthen our business while capitalizing on our growth potential,” said Q2 CEO Matt Flake. “Hima, Beth-Anne and Blair not only bring tremendous depth of knowledge and expertise across technology innovation, information security and risk, but they also have a passion for Q2’s mission, people and customers.”

“Q2’s mission to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions with an industry-leading portfolio of digital transformation solutions,” said Mukkamala. “People are a key part of fulfilling this mission, and the team members I’ve met at Q2 are smart, talented and humble. We have a unique opportunity to positively impact our industry as we evolve our business and deliver the technology solutions our customers need today and in the future.”

“Cybersecurity remains a critical challenge in our industry and requires proactive planning to navigate and manage the changing threat environment,” said Bygum. “I am thrilled to join Q2 and contribute to the company’s mission and growth strategy while strengthening Q2’s and our customers’ security posture.”

“The sustainable growth and trust in the banking sector depend on effective risk management; this not only safeguards Q2 customers but also reinforces their reputation for reliability and sound governance with their depositors,” said Williams. “Our approach to risk management will enable our client banks and credit unions to navigate the complexities of the financial landscape with confidence. We aim to provide their account holders with the best user experience while ensuring their resilience and stability.”

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2’s comprehensive solution set allows its customers to better onboard, grow and serve their consumer, small business, and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

