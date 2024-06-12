Q-SYS VisionSuite Now Certified for Microsoft Teams

Enhancing meeting experiences with AI-based audio and presenter tracking for Microsoft Teams Rooms

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q-SYS, a division of QSC LLC, is pleased to announce Q-SYS VisionSuite is now certified for Microsoft Teams. This certification adds the Q-SYS Seervision AI Accelerator for presenter tracking to the list of solutions certified for Teams, including the Q-SYS Core processors, NC Series cameras, and networked microphones.

Q-SYS VisionSuite enhances the visibility of participants in the room, providing a more natural viewing experience for remote attendees and enabling teams to feel connected and engaged, regardless of their location. Designed for high-impact spaces, it features presenter tracking (driven by this newly certified AI-based accelerator appliance), intelligent audio-based automatic camera switching, flexible camera options, and vision-driven room automation.

“We’re thrilled to add AI-enhanced computer vision technology with the Q-SYS VisionSuite into our portfolio of solutions, empowering customers to transform everyday rooms into elevated hybrid experiences with confidence,” says Jason Moss, Vice President, Marketing & Ecosystem, Q-SYS. “This certification underscores our commitment to partner with Microsoft and provide customers and system integrators solutions to deliver engaging and equitable user experiences in any hybrid collaboration environment.”

Albert Kooiman, Senior Director, Microsoft Teams Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft Corp. adds, “Q-SYS VisionSuite allows customers to transform their collaboration spaces into dynamic meeting experiences that foster productivity and engagement. With this sophisticated multi-camera solution users can create an immersive meeting environment particularly suited for large and extra-large meeting spaces, like boardrooms, multi-purpose rooms or classrooms and the like.”

To learn more about Q-SYS VisionSuite or the extensive list of Q-SYS solutions certified for Microsoft Teams, please visit: qsys.com/microsoft.

High Resolution Images



bit.ly/3VHwkuR

About Q-SYS

Make AV smarter. Q-SYS is a cloud-manageable audio, video and control (AV&C) Platform built around a modern, standards-based IT architecture. Since its inception in 2009, it has been architected to deliver personalized, connected and engaging AV experiences. With established solutions across corporate, education, hospitality, venues & events, cinema, government, healthcare, and transportation, Q-SYS redefines what is possible for live and virtual experiences by uniting hardware and software partners, developers, and creators.

Q-SYS and QSC Pro Audio are divisions of QSC, LLC. For QSC’s legal entities and global presence, please see www.qsc.com/contact-us and www.qsys.com/contact-us

Contacts

QSC Press Contact:



Kristine Fowler



Sr. Digital Marketing & Global Communications manager



714.624.4527



Kristine.fowler@qsc.com

qsys.com

Press Contact (EMEA & South Asia):



Sandra Rothe



Media & PR Manager



+49 7261 6595 372



Sandra.rothe@qsc.com

qsys.com