Q-SYS Promotes Jason Moss to Vice President, Marketing & Ecosystem

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q-SYS, a division of QSC LLC, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jason Moss to Vice President of Marketing & Ecosystem. Concurrently, after nearly a decade of dedicated service, Chris Humphrey, Senior Vice President of Marketing, has announced his retirement for May.

Since joining Q-SYS in 2020 as Vice President of Corporate Development and Alliances and becoming a member of the executive team, Moss has significantly impacted the company’s leadership. His extensive experience across marketing, sales, and product divisions has been instrumental in strengthening the Q-SYS brand through strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Google, Intel, and Microsoft, and expanding its presence in the IT industry. His proven track record of developing successful marketing strategies that improve user adoption and brand awareness further reinforces his ability to drive our company’s growth and success.

“With Jason’s promotion, we’re confident in his ability to lead us forward. His continued contributions and dynamic leadership promise to elevate our marketing efforts, and we’re excited for the future as he steps into this new role,” says Joe Pham, Chairman & CEO, QSC. “As we bid farewell to Chris, his legacy of nurturing and empowering our team will be deeply missed. We appreciate his decade-long contributions and wish him all the best in retirement.”

“I’m proud and honored to step into this new role,” says Moss. “It’s a privilege to work alongside one of the industry’s top marketing teams. I look forward to building on the foundation Chris and the QSC team have set while supporting our great Ecosystem programs and partnerships. Together, we’ll push boundaries with innovative marketing strategies and propel our company to new heights in the technology sector.”

“I am beyond grateful for my time at QSC. Collaborating with such a talented team, alongside our unique brand and cutting-edge technology, has been an absolute joy,” says Humphrey. “I am so proud of our achievements and have full confidence in Jason to elevate this department, anticipating continued success for Q-SYS.”

About Q-SYS

Make AV smarter. Q-SYS is a cloud-manageable audio, video and control (AV&C) Platform built around a modern, standards-based IT architecture. Since its inception in 2009, it has been architected to deliver personalized, connected and engaging AV experiences. With established solutions across corporate, education, hospitality, venues & events, cinema, government, healthcare, and transportation, Q-SYS redefines what is possible for live and virtual experiences by uniting hardware and software partners, developers, and creators.

Q-SYS and QSC Pro Audio are divisions of QSC, LLC. For QSC’s legal entities and global presence, please see www.qsc.com/contact-us and www.qsys.com/contact-us

