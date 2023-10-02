Q-SYS Opens Experience Center in Austin, Texas

State-of-the-art facility showcases the possibilities of the Q-SYS Platform and Ecosystem

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#qsys—Q-SYS, a division of QSC LLC, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of the Q-SYS Experience Center in Austin, Texas. This state-of-the-art facility offers customers an immersive, curated experience through the Q-SYS Platform and its ever-expanding Ecosystem of partners. Visitors can also take advantage of live in-person Q-SYS training led by knowledgeable Q-SYS training staff.

Located in the heart of Austin’s thriving tech community, the Q-SYS Experience Center is a hub of innovation and collaboration. This 2500 square feet facility caters to industry professionals, technology enthusiasts and prospective customers and partners, providing a unique opportunity to engage with the latest advancements in audio, video and control solutions.

“From the lighting and immersive audio to the digital tour guides that greet you at the entrance, everything in the Austin Experience Center is driven by the Q-SYS Control engine as a testament to the versatility of the Q-SYS Platform,” said Bart Wood, Senior Director, Strategic Accounts, Q-SYS. “And by offering in-person Q-SYS training, we are taking that experience one step further to empower our visitors with the knowledge to harness the platform’s full potential. We look forward to showcasing the Q-SYS Platform as well as the Q-SYS culture that drives our innovation.”

The Q-SYS Experience Center offers live in-person and remote demos of Q-SYS Intelligent Video solutions, including Automatic Camera Preset Recall (ACPR) plugin. Soon it will integrate Seervision technology to provide demonstrations that combine AI-driven presenter tracking as well as automatic camera positioning and switching to deliver a more equitable experience for the hybrid workplace. The training room provides hands-on sessions led by experts, enabling a deeper understanding of the platform’s features in real-world applications. In addition, it showcases Q-SYS Ecosystem Partners like LG Business Solutions for Direct View LED (DVLED) and traditional LED displays, Sennheiser for microphone support for ACPR demos, NETGEAR AV for seamless AV networking, and BrightSign for content playback and automation.

With the addition of Austin, Q-SYS now has three experience centers worldwide, including the UK Experience and Training Centre just outside of London, and a new office in Bengaluru, India, with plans to open additional locations in the coming year.

For more information on Austin and other experience centers worldwide visit: qsys.com/experiencecenters.

About Q-SYS

Make AV smarter. Q-SYS is a cloud-manageable audio, video and control (AV&C) Platform built around a modern, standards-based IT architecture. Since its inception in 2009, it has been architected to deliver personalized, connected and engaging AV experiences. With established solutions across corporate, education, hospitality, venues & events, cinema, government, healthcare, and transportation, Q-SYS redefines what is possible for live and virtual experiences by uniting hardware and software partners, developers, and creators.

Q-SYS and QSC Pro Audio are divisions of QSC, LLC. For QSC’s legal entities and global presence, please see www.qsc.com/contact-us and www.qsys.com/contact-us

