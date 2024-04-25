Q-SYS Launches VisionSuite Training Certification

Comprehensive certification for Q-SYS AI-based intelligent video and audio collaboration.

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q-SYS, a division of QSC LLC, is pleased to announce the launch of the Q-SYS VisionSuite Training. This certification enables students to train on fundamentals Q-SYS VisionSuite technologies, equipping them with the skills to become proficient in commissioning AI-based intelligent collaboration experiences across various scenarios.

This comprehensive training certification is comprised of four courses, covering intelligent video-based presenter tracking and intelligent audio-based camera switching. “Level One” courses for both experience disciplines are available on-demand and were produced with real-world insight and high production value flare as the rest of its award-winning on-demand training curriculum. “Level Two” courses are conducted in-person by experienced application engineers, either in the field or in state-of-the-art Q-SYS Experience Centers, with focus on best practices and peer learning exercises.

While students work towards completing all courses to achieve their Q-SYS VisionSuite certification, they can choose to start with either intelligent audio training or intelligent video training, depending on which path aligns more immediately with their customers’ installation requirements.

“Q-SYS VisionSuite Certification is not only a testament to our commitment to making curriculum enjoyable, targeted and accessible, but to our end customers who will be the first to experience these kinds of next-generation Q-SYS systems,” says Patrick Heyn, Vice President of Marketing at Q-SYS. “Our students will walk away from this certification feeling confident and fully prepared to deliver a world-class collaboration experience as only Q-SYS systems can deliver.”

For more information about the Q-SYS VisionSuite Training, please visit: qsys.com/vstraining.

High Resolution Images



bit.ly/3vZOnSP

About Q-SYS

Make AV smarter. Q-SYS is a cloud-manageable audio, video and control (AV&C) Platform built around a modern, standards-based IT architecture. Since its inception in 2009, it has been architected to deliver personalized, connected and engaging AV experiences. With established solutions across corporate, education, hospitality, venues & events, cinema, government, healthcare, and transportation, Q-SYS redefines what is possible for live and virtual experiences by uniting hardware and software partners, developers, and creators.

Q-SYS and QSC Pro Audio are divisions of QSC, LLC. For QSC’s legal entities and global presence, please see www.qsc.com/contact-us and www.qsys.com/contact-us

Contacts

QSC Press Contact:



Kristine Fowler



Sr. Digital Marketing & Global Communications manager



714.624.4527



Kristine.fowler@qsc.com

qsys.com

Press Contact (EMEA & South Asia):



Sandra Rothe



Media & PR Manager



+49 7261 6595 372



Sandra.rothe@qsc.com

qsys.com