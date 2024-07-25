Q-SYS Launches First APAC Experience Centre in Singapore

SINSHEIM, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q-SYS, a division of QSC, APAC Pte Ltd., is proud to announce the opening of its pioneering APAC Experience and Training Centre in Singapore. The Q-SYS brand has been built over several years in the APAC region through its investment in the right people and tools, and the company has seen tremendous success and growth as a result. The new Experience Centre is not just a space; it’s a commitment to innovation, regional development, and unlocking new business opportunities.

Strategically located just minutes from the heart of Singapore’s Central Business District, Raffles Place, and surrounded by Fortune 500 giants and financial powerhouses, the Experience Centre is poised to become the epicentre of Q-SYS operations across APAC. The space will be a gateway to cutting-edge technology for our partners and customers, offering a hands-on journey into the future of audio, video, and control.

“We are thrilled to launch the Q-SYS Singapore Experience Centre,” says Paul Lee, Director, SE Asia, & Managing Director, Singapore, Q-SYS. “This milestone underscores our commitment to the APAC region and allows us to invest back into a market that has been instrumental in our growth. Our customers’ trust has enabled us to get to where we are today, and this interactive space is designed to empower and inspire them in their future projects. Integrators, consultants, and end-users will use the space to discover, learn, and shape the AV landscape with the latest innovations and industry insights.”

The Singapore Experience Centre is a testament to the company’s vision of leading transformation in the AV industry. “By elevating the experiences we offer, we aim to redefine the expectations of end-users and create unparalleled experiences for everyone,” adds Duncan Savage, Vice President and General Manager APAC, Q-SYS. “We invite our partners, consultants, and technology partners to embark on this revolutionary journey with us as we strive to excite our customers about the limitless possibilities of what can be achieved.”

With the addition of Singapore, Q-SYS proudly operates four experience centres worldwide, including the UK Experience and Training Centre just outside London, and a new office in Bengaluru, India, with more on the horizon.

For more information on Singapore and other global Q-SYS experience centres visit: qsys.com/experiencecenters

About Q-SYS

Make AV smarter. Q-SYS is a cloud-manageable audio, video and control (AV&C) Platform built around a modern, standards-based IT architecture. Since its inception in 2009, it has been architected to deliver personalized, connected and engaging AV experiences. With established solutions across corporate, education, hospitality, venues & events, cinema, government, healthcare, and transportation, Q-SYS redefines what is possible for live and virtual experiences by uniting hardware and software partners, developers, and creators.

Q-SYS and QSC Pro Audio are divisions of QSC, LLC. For QSC’s legal entities and global presence, please see qsc.com/contact-us/ and qsys.com/contact-us/.

