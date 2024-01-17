Q-SYS Expands PL Series Performance Installation Loudspeakers

Loudspeakers designed for Q-SYS to maintain premium sound across various applications

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q-SYS, a division of QSC LLC, expands its PL Series performance loudspeaker portfolio with the introduction of PL-CA full-range coaxial loudspeakers. This launch enhances the delivery of premium sound anywhere in an entertainment, corporate or higher ed venue that requires higher performance audio as part of a Q-SYS system.

With five new models ranging from 5-inch to 15-inch, PL-CA models offer wide, symmetrical coverage in a compact enclosure, making them ideal for applications where they are closer to the listener and/or controlled coverage is not a requirement. They also offer extended bass response compared to point-source models of similar size, ensuring full-range audio coverage for a broad range of applications.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the PL-CA models that ensure the premium sound performance for Q-SYS systems that our customers expect,” says Sanjay Kulkarni, Senior Director, Entertainment & Commercial AV applications, Q-SYS. “This release expands the array of selections in the PL Series, providing a comprehensive range of choices to meet the specific high-performance audio needs within any venue utilizing the Q-SYS system.”

To learn more about the new PL-CA and the entire PL Series portfolio of performance installation loudspeakers, please visit: qsys.com/plseries.

About Q-SYS

Make AV smarter. Q-SYS is a cloud-manageable audio, video and control (AV&C) Platform built around a modern, standards-based IT architecture. Since its inception in 2009, it has been architected to deliver personalized, connected and engaging AV experiences. With established solutions across corporate, education, hospitality, venues & events, cinema, government, healthcare, and transportation, Q-SYS redefines what is possible for live and virtual experiences by uniting hardware and software partners, developers, and creators.

Q-SYS and QSC Pro Audio are divisions of QSC, LLC. For QSC’s legal entities and global presence, please see www.qsc.com/contact-us and www.qsys.com/contact-us

