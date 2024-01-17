Home Business Wire Q-SYS Expands PL Series Performance Installation Loudspeakers
Business Wire

Q-SYS Expands PL Series Performance Installation Loudspeakers

di Business Wire

Loudspeakers designed for Q-SYS to maintain premium sound across various applications

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q-SYS, a division of QSC LLC, expands its PL Series performance loudspeaker portfolio with the introduction of PL-CA full-range coaxial loudspeakers. This launch enhances the delivery of premium sound anywhere in an entertainment, corporate or higher ed venue that requires higher performance audio as part of a Q-SYS system.

With five new models ranging from 5-inch to 15-inch, PL-CA models offer wide, symmetrical coverage in a compact enclosure, making them ideal for applications where they are closer to the listener and/or controlled coverage is not a requirement. They also offer extended bass response compared to point-source models of similar size, ensuring full-range audio coverage for a broad range of applications.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the PL-CA models that ensure the premium sound performance for Q-SYS systems that our customers expect,” says Sanjay Kulkarni, Senior Director, Entertainment & Commercial AV applications, Q-SYS. “This release expands the array of selections in the PL Series, providing a comprehensive range of choices to meet the specific high-performance audio needs within any venue utilizing the Q-SYS system.”

To learn more about the new PL-CA and the entire PL Series portfolio of performance installation loudspeakers, please visit: qsys.com/plseries.

High Resolution Image

bit.ly/48P1TGJ

About Q-SYS

Make AV smarter. Q-SYS is a cloud-manageable audio, video and control (AV&C) Platform built around a modern, standards-based IT architecture. Since its inception in 2009, it has been architected to deliver personalized, connected and engaging AV experiences. With established solutions across corporate, education, hospitality, venues & events, cinema, government, healthcare, and transportation, Q-SYS redefines what is possible for live and virtual experiences by uniting hardware and software partners, developers, and creators.

Q-SYS and QSC Pro Audio are divisions of QSC, LLC. For QSC’s legal entities and global presence, please see www.qsc.com/contact-us and www.qsys.com/contact-us

Contacts

For More Information
QSC Press Contact:

Kristine Fowler

Sr. Digital Marketing & Global Communications manager

714.624.4527

Kristine.fowler@qsc.com
qsys.com

Press Contact (EMEA & South Asia):

Sandra Rothe

Media & PR Manager

+49 7261 6595 372

Sandra.rothe@qsc.com
qsys.com

Articoli correlati

Virginia State University Partners with MedCerts to Enhance Educational Opportunities

Business Wire Business Wire -
MedCerts and HBCU Collaboration Aims for Transformative Economic DevelopmentPETERSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#StrideLearn--Virginia State University (VSU) is pleased to announce a...
Continua a leggere

Five9 Announces Availability of Intelligent CX Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace

Business Wire Business Wire -
Five9 solution gives customers the benefits of AI and automation on Google CloudSAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, (NASDAQ: FIVN), provider...
Continua a leggere

Certis Oncology Announces Closing of $10 Million Series C Fundraising Round

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Names New Board ChairmanSAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CertaintySavesLives--Certis Oncology Solutions (Certis), a precision oncology and translational science company focused on...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php