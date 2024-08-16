Pvolve and Vuori Build on Successful Partnership

Leading functional fitness company and premier performance apparel brand announce nationwide events and retail expansion

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pvolve, the workout method that pairs low-impact, functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, and Vuori, a Southern California-inspired activewear brand, today announced an expansion of their partnership through a nationwide Pvolve x Vuori tour, and the introduction of Pvolve branded Vuori products for sale in multiple Pvolve studios later this year.





The Pvolve x Vuori North American tour kicks off the week of August 19, spanning 17 events across 16 Pvolve studios. The tour starts on the East Coast at Pvolve’s New York, Soho studio and concludes at Pvolve’s Calgary, Canada location. Pvolve members who sign-up to participate in the tour at their local studio will receive a gifted Vuori BlissBlend™ set, plus post-class refreshments and floral arrangements. Those who can’t make the tour can still shop Vuori’s popular line at over 60 Vuori retail locations in the U.S. and select Pvolve studios nationwide.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Vuori, beginning with a tour across North America this fall,” says Julie Cartwright, President of Pvolve. “Our members will enjoy exclusive access to Vuori’s apparel and engaging events in our studios. This collaboration unites our communities, inspiring healthy, active lives.”

Class availability for Pvolve x Vuori’s workout tour is limited, and advanced registration is required. To find a tour date near you and sign up, visit https://www.pvolve.com/pages/vuori.

Pvolve has grown significantly in the last year, opening 16 studios throughout North America and partnering with other high-profile brands, including Erewhon, Sakara, HigherDose, LolaVie, Natural Cycles, and more. This follows the company’s strategic partnership with renowned actress Jennifer Aniston, who joined Pvolve in 2023 after falling in love with the method.

Pvolve’s low-impact fitness method can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,400 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio online, and targeted workout series, all available via the web and mobile apps. In addition to digital programming, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, franchises across the US and Canada, and more than 40 locations in development.

Pvolve is a workout method that pairs low-impact, functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, and longer. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body’s holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston, officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member, and referring to it as “transformational.” Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,400 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 40 locations in development. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/, https://pvolvefranchise.com/.

A new perspective on performance apparel. Vuori draws inspiration from the active California lifestyle—an integration of fitness, yoga, surf and life. We make products that stand the test of time and hope to inspire others to live healthy, extraordinary lives. Vuori is much more than a brand. It’s a way of life. Launched in 2015, Vuori delivers elevated, everyday essentials that blur the lines between fitness and life. An active yogi and surfer, founder Joe Kudla was motivated to create clothing that’s Built to Move in. Styled For Life. Today, Vuori is available at retailers around the globe, and has stores in over 60 cities, including Malibu, New York, Shanghai, and London. Vuori’s Investment in Happiness drives meaning for every area of the business, a philosophy and active commitment to the shared happiness of its team, customers, community, and the natural environment. For more information, get in touch with us at vuoriclothing.com.

