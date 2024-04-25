Puyallup Tribal Enterprises Becomes Lead Investor in Skip Technology

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a strategic move demonstrating its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable energy solutions, Puyallup Tribal Enterprises (PTE) has become the primary investor in Skip Technology (Skip Tech), a U.S.-based innovator that aims to reduce fossil fuel dependence and electricity costs with inﬁnitely rechargeable clean energy storage that doesn’t require rare earth mining.





Skip Tech and PTE have teamed up to work on a project that aims to move away from using fossil fuels and toward renewable energy storage. The goal is to manufacture prototype batteries in 2024, marking a crucial step toward achieving their shared vision.

Skip Technology has developed a new type of battery that uses bromine and hydrogen, instead of the conventional lithium. This innovative design has no moving parts and is fully recyclable. By using bromine, which is cost-effective and relatively safe, and allowing hydrogen to evaporate in case of leakage, the battery demonstrates an environmentally conscious approach.

“We will always fight to preserve and protect our environment, and to support our Membership,” said the Puyallup Tribal Council, the Tribe’s governing body. “PTE’s investment is great for our Membership, the region and we think the entire world.”

“Skip Technology is delighted to be partnering with Puyallup Tribal Enterprises on so many fronts, they are an ideal partner for us,” said Brennan Gantner, CEO of Skip Technology. “We share their vision to protect and preserve the environment, provide high-quality local jobs and have a successful domestic manufacturing business. It is an honor having them as a lead financial investor and we are looking forward to utilizing their manufacturing capacity.”

