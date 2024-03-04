Puttshack Introduces Ace Puttman to Demonstrate Why Its Tech-Infused Mini-Golf is ‘Technically, The Best’

New video content series kicks off omnichannel campaign to celebrate brand’s unique concept and educate audiences on its technology- and innovation-led model

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Puttshack, the internationally acclaimed leader in upscale, tech-infused mini golf, today unveiled its newest brand ambassador, Ace Puttman, who headlines its new marketing campaign that shows why its differentiated social competition offering is ‘Technically, The Best.” The six-part video series highlights what sets the brand apart and educates audiences on its differentiated offerings. Mr. Puttman takes his viewers on a tour to demonstrate the many ways Puttshack has taken mini golf to a new level, showcasing how the company’s business model is rooted in technology and innovation. Additionally, the brand will host its first-ever Supertube Sweepstakes starting in mid-March to engage and reward members of Puttshack’s Perks loyalty program.

Designed to be part educational, part entertainment, ‘Technically, The Best’ is a short-form video series, featuring six episodes that star the brand’s quirky fictional host, Ace Puttman. A self-proclaimed mini-golf enthusiast, Puttman serves as both teacher and comic relief for viewers. Produced as brief, 30-second clips for the brand’s website and social channels, each episode will focus on a different aspect of the Puttshack experience: an introduction to the brand, explanations of Puttshack’s unique elements – including Trackaball™ Technology, Supertubes, Putt The Question, and the Prize Wheel – and an overview of its globally-inspired food and beverage menu. Game screens inside every Puttshack venue will feature a separate series of ‘Did You Know?’ videos that directly relate back to the shorter video episodes.

The integrated, one-month campaign will publish across channels, including on the company’s social media pages, in all Puttshack venues, online, and on billboard displays in every market with a Puttshack location.

“While plenty of people are familiar with the traditional game of mini golf, our tech-infused version of the classic offers a whole new experience for our guests,” said Susan Walmesley, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Puttshack. “This campaign gives us an opportunity to highlight the best parts of our brand, from the incredibly innovative technology behind the gameplay – such as our one-of-a-kind ball that enables pencil-free scoring on the course – to the elevated dishes and inspired drinks on our curated, chef-led menu. We’re thrilled to introduce audiences to our eccentric host, Ace Puttman, and offer a fun way for audiences to engage with our brand beyond our physical venues.”

The Supertube Sweepstakes, which will be open to Puttshack Perks members from March 18 to April 14, will further immerse guests in the brand, with a focus on Supertubes, a course element that gives players a chance to score bonus points and increase the odds of getting a hole-in-one. Members will be able to enter the sweepstakes simply by playing the game. Those who sink a Supertube during the sweepstakes period will win one free round of gameplay to redeem on their next visit. Guests who score two or more Supertubes will also automatically be entered to win the grand prize, a Puttshack party for 12, inclusive of food and drinks. You can learn more about the Supertube Sweepstakes at puttshack.com/TheBest.

Puttshack’s cloud-based technology infrastructure offers an entirely new way to experience the fun and nostalgia of mini golf. Leveraging its patented Trackaball™ Technology, Puttshack is the only mini golf concept that is truly tech-infused. Its golf balls are engineered with a microprocessor, digitally connecting each ball with an individual player to enable hands-free scoring and offer a competitive and exciting gaming experience on unique courses that feature interactive elements and dynamic obstacles. Paired with an upscale food and beverage menu, Puttshack is designed to offer players of all ages and diners of all dietary preferences a uniquely enjoyable experience.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini-golf game with an exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has a multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point-scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for dates, family bonding, birthdays, nights out with friends, or corporate outings. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has four London locations and 12 U.S. locations located in Addison, Texas, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, Nashville, Tenn., Natick, Mass., Pittsburgh, Scottsdale, Ariz., and St. Louis with ambitious plans for future expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit puttshack.com.

