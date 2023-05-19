Put the Pedal to the Bricks: LEGO® 2K Drive Now Available Worldwide

Highly anticipated title evolves the LEGO games experience with a vast open world, high octane racing and deep customization system

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, 2K Games and the LEGO Group announced LEGO® 2K Drive, the ultimate AAA driving adventure game, is now available worldwide for Nintendo SwitchTM, PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Check out the high octane launch trailer packed with LEGO fun here.





From an incredible team of genre experts at Visual Concepts, LEGO 2K Drive combines the best elements of open world driving and fast-paced competitive racing, along with a diverse vehicle customization system. Made to be played solo or together, the game offers robust co-op and thrilling competitive multiplayer with crossplay, allowing players to group up together across platforms, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.* Online, local co-op, and local wireless play with friends is also available on Nintendo Switch. More information on game modes, ways to play together, customization, and more, can be found here.

LEGO 2K Drive will launch with incredible value, with a vast trove of playable (and replayable!) content that will continue to grow post-launch with four unique, Drive Pass Seasons***. Additional details on the Drive Pass Seasons can be found here.

“We’ve arrived at the first step in the multi-title partnership between 2K and the LEGO Group and we could not be more thrilled,” said Tina Walsh, Head of LEGO GAME Marketing. “With LEGO 2K Drive, Visual Concepts and 2K have taken the LEGO games experience fans know and love and evolved it in an exciting new way, delivering a game that both existing and new LEGO audiences will want to dive into.”

“LEGO 2K Drive is a dream project come to life for our team at Visual Concepts, who are deeply passionate about driving and open world games,” said Greg Thomas, President of Visual Concepts. “Regardless of playstyle, there is so much packed into Bricklandia for fans to discover, and we can’t wait for them to experience our take on a world only made possible through LEGO magic.”

Three editions of LEGO 2K Drive are available:

The Standard Edition is available for $59.99** on Nintendo Switch TM , PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox One and PC, and $69.99** on PlayStation®5 (PS5™) and Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats.

is available for $59.99** on Nintendo Switch , PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox One and PC, and $69.99** on PlayStation®5 (PS5™) and Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats. The Awesome Edition is available for $99.99** and includes a new vehicle, vehicle flair, and an in-game LEGO minifigure. Players will also receive the ‘Year 1 Drive Pass’ which is a bundle that includes the Premium versions of Seasons 1-4 of the Drive Pass, the Awesome Pizza Vehicle and 550 Coins.***

is available for $99.99** and includes a new vehicle, vehicle flair, and an in-game LEGO minifigure. Players will also receive the ‘Year 1 Drive Pass’ which is a that includes the Premium versions of Seasons 1-4 of the Drive Pass, the Awesome Pizza Vehicle and 550 Coins.*** The Awesome Rivals Edition is available for $119.99** and includes multiple new vehicles, a vehicle flair, and in-game LEGO minifigures. Players will also receive the ‘Year 1 Drive Pass’ which is a bundle that includes the Premium versions of Seasons 1-4 of the Drive Pass, the Awesome Pizza Vehicle and 550 Coins.***

LEGO 2K Drive is E10+ by the ESRB. For screenshots, key art, and other visual assets, please visit newsroom.2k.com. To learn more, please visit https://lego.2k.com/drive/ and follow on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Online Account required to access online features. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details.

Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

*Crossplay not available on Nintendo Switch. Certain features and online play require Internet connection and 2K Account. Online console play requires paid subscription.

**Based on 2K’s suggested retail price. Actual retail price may vary. See local store for info.

***Drive Pass rewards require unlocking with gameplay. Year 1 Drive Pass includes the Premium versions of Seasons 1-4 of the Drive Pass which unlocks additional premium rewards through gameplay. Year 1 Drive Pass is included with LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition and Awesome Rivals Edition. Also available for individual purchase. Base game, 2K Account and internet connection required. For more information on the Drive Pass, go to https://lego.2k.com/drive/drive-pass/.

About LEGO

The LEGO Group’s mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO® bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean “Play Well”. Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 140 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment for video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union, Cloud Chamber, and HB Studios. 2K’s portfolio currently includes several AAA, sports, and entertainment brands, including global powerhouse NBA® 2K; renowned BioShock®, Borderlands®, Mafia, Sid Meier’s Civilization® and XCOM® brands; popular WWE® 2K and WWE® SuperCard franchises; as well as the critically and commercially acclaimed PGA TOUR® 2K. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2k.com and on the Company’s official social media channels.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company’s future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: risks relating to our combination with Zynga; the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto; the effect that measures taken to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic have on our operations, including our ability to timely deliver our titles and other products, and on the operations of our counterparties, including retailers and distributors; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on both consumer demand and the discretionary spending patterns of our customers as the situation with the pandemic continues to evolve; the risks of conducting business internationally; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games; and risks associated with international operations.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Richard Chen



2K

(415) 300-5874



richard.chen@2k.com

Alan Lewis (Corporate Press)



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-2983



alan.lewis@take2games.com