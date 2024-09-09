PurpleLab® Introduces ‘Audience Builder’, A Revolutionary Healthcare Planning Tool for Advertisers and Their Agency and Advertising Technology Partners

WAYNE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PurpleLab®, the healthcare analytics platform with one of the largest medical and pharmaceutical databases in the United States, announced today the introduction of Audience Builder, a new solution for advertisers that simplifies the use of complex healthcare data. This planning tool is designed specifically to meet the unique needs of advertisers and digital media buyers.





PurpleLab’s Audience Builder offers a privacy-safe, HIPAA compliant, intuitive solution for streamlining media planning, audience creation and distribution. Unlike traditional real-world data companies, PurpleLab’s solution empowers users with HealthNexus, a privacy-safe, no-code platform that supports flexible, data-driven collaboration across omnichannel media campaigns.

With Audience Builder, advertisers can create audiences using claims data without needing extensive healthcare knowledge. Advanced audience metrics offer deeper insights into audience behavior, while the builder tools allow for quick and efficient refinements. Once an audience is built, users can effortlessly distribute their audiences to their destination of choice ensuring faster campaign activation across various channels.

Additionally, Audience Builder provides near real-time audience size estimates, enabling advertisers to make informed decisions and launch campaigns with accurate data. The platform’s automated modeling system includes built-in quality assurance measures that safeguard sensitive conditions and ensure appropriate audience sizes. A centralized tracking hub keeps all distributed audiences organized, with status updates, version control, and tools for managing multiple campaigns simultaneously.

Designed with an easy-to-use interface, Audience Builder simplifies the complex world of healthcare advertising. Media teams can create and activate direct-to-consumer (DTC), healthcare provider (HCP), and National Provider Identifier (NPI) to DTC audiences in just minutes. They can also choose from over 1000 clinically curated modeled audiences that are continuously refreshed by PurpleLab’s clinical experts, to provide the most accurate and relevant audience data.

“PurpleLab’s Audience Builder represents a breakthrough for advertisers looking to leverage healthcare data with greater flexibility and speed,” said Colin Jacobsen, Vice President Product, Advertising at PurpleLab. “Our mission has always been to simplify the use and interpretation of healthcare data. This tool underscores our commitment to healthcare advertisers, putting them in the driver’s seat when it comes to privacy-safe healthcare audience generation and activation with the click of a few buttons.”

Whether it’s building tailored healthcare audiences from scratch or seamlessly distributing them to a growing list of top-tier media partners, Audience Builder equips media buyers with everything they need to efficiently plan, execute, and measure healthcare advertising campaigns.

About PurpleLab

PurpleLab® is a healthcare analytics company with a mission to spur value-driven innovation across the healthcare continuum. HealthNexus™, the company’s no-code analytics platform empowers advertisers, agencies, advertising technology companies and other healthcare stakeholders to explore patient and provider populations, size audiences, measure, and optimize omnichannel healthcare media campaigns. PurpleLab is certified as a CMS Qualified Entity, enabling them to receive Medicare claims data under Parts A, B, and D to evaluate provider performance.

