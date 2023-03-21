PureWeb Presenting “Streaming XR at Global Scale” Talk at NVIDIA GTC

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PureWeb, the leading platform for streaming real-time 3D built on Unreal Engine and Unity, is presenting a session at NVIDIA GTC, a global conference for the era of AI and the metaverse, which runs online from March 20-23, 2023.

The session – “Streaming XR at Global Scale” – will be presented by Chris Jarabek (Head of Product Development at PureWeb) and Kevin Viggers (Head of R&D at PureWeb).

“Businesses of all sizes and across industries are experimenting with extended realities (XR) as a tool for improving training and decision-making. Maintaining a fleet of VR-ready workstations is a barrier to entry for the broad-scale adoption of XR in the workplace,” says Jarabek. “The alternative is to compromise the fidelity of the XR experience to allow it to run entirely on a headset or handheld device. NVIDIA CloudXR streaming technology unlocks a third option: users can stream their XR experiences from a GPU-enabled cloud server over the internet directly to their device.”

“With CloudXR, the challenge then becomes one of scalability and edge orchestration,” says Viggers. “Specifically, how do you build a globe-spanning cloud platform that incorporates a wide selection of cloud GPUs, thereby enabling large-scale access to quality streaming VR experiences anywhere in the world?”

The platform capabilities to support CloudXR at scale significantly overlap with the requirements for flat streaming, such as:

Maximizing total GPU capacity and GPU geographical distribution

Minimizing round-trip latency

End-to-end application provisioning pipelines

Smart global routing, signaling and matchmaking

End-device development SDKs

During the GTC talk, Jarabek and Viggers will discuss how PureWeb leverages more than a decade of experience in advanced remote rendering use cases to solve these challenges and present the cloud architecture that’s being used today to support real-world use cases of enterprise XR streaming. Q&A will follow immediately after.

“3D designers and developers are in search of tools that will enhance their productivity, performance, and deployment capabilities,” says Greg Jones, Director of Global Business Development and Product Management for XR at NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA RTX GPUs and CloudXR, along with streaming partners such as PureWeb, creators can tackle the most complex workloads while simultaneously generating enhanced immersive real-time experiences at scale.”

Join us to learn how your enterprise can Stream XR at a Global Scale on Thursday, March 23rd, from 11:00 AM – 11:25 AM PST.

