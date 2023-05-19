PureVPN Marks 16th Anniversary By Becoming 4x More Secure

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Committed to enhancing the online safety of its users, PureVPN – a leading virtual network provider (VPN) – is celebrating its 16th anniversary by laying the groundwork for a digital landscape that is four times more secure. The VPN company has introduced PureMax, a suite of high-quality products aimed at providing holistic cybersecurity solutions to its users with added value.

PureMax comprises an array of essential tools for those seeking to safeguard their privacy in the age of massive data breaches and social media tracking. The bundle plan includes a cutting-edge VPN service, a secure password manager, a digital privacy manager, and a data encryption tool.

“Our commitment to delivering the best user experience has always been at the core of our mission,” stated Uzair Gadit, co-founder and CEO of PureSquare, the parent company of PureVPN and its subsidiary products. “With the introduction of PureMax, we are taking a significant leap forward in our mission to provide our customers with the highest standards of privacy and security. This is just the beginning of our continuous efforts to create a holistic cybersecurity solution that meets the evolving needs of our users.”

PureMax promises to protect the digital footprint of its users by offering them access to four innovative tools:

PureVPN , a cybersecurity product that offers complete privacy and anonymity to its users while allowing them to bypass regional restrictions

PurePrivacy , a one-stop solution for reclaiming users' online privacy while offering them protection from data tracking and targeted ads

PureKeep , a best-in-class tool to generate and manage meticulously-crafted passwords for a wide range of online platforms

PureEncrypt, a secure storage service that encrypts user data to ensure it remains safe and secure at all times

PureVPN aims to help its users take complete control of their online privacy and personal data, enabling them to work, shop, explore, connect, and express themselves with confidence and peace of mind.

PureVPN has been providing secure and private internet access to users since 2007. It presents its users with a range of brilliant features such as Domain Fronting, high speed protocols like WireGuard and Proxy, a strict no-log policy, and support across major platforms. Moreover, PureVPN is trusted by millions of users around the world.

For more information on PureMax and to enjoy our amazing 16th anniversary deal, visit www.purevpn.com/order

About PureSquare: A holistic platform providing youser-friendly digital security & online privacy. Stay secured with PureVPN, PurePrivacy, PureKeep, PureEncrypt, PureDome and PureWL.

