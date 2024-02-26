pureLiFi Unveils Next-Gen Connectivity That Breaks Through Barriers with LiFi at MWC 2024

EDINBURGH, Scotland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LINXC–pureLiFi, the leader in LiFi technology, is set to debut its latest innovations at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. pureLiFi invites attendees to experience firsthand how LiFi is poised to redefine connectivity using light to break through conventional wireless boundaries.









Named in CES 2024 Tech Trends to watch, LiFi represents a significant leap forward in using light rather than radio frequencies for wireless communications. pureLiFi will showcase how LiFi is ready to unleash a wave of bandwidth, speed, and reliable communication, supporting the industry in extending connectivity to everything and everyone.

Among the highly anticipated products to be unveiled is the LINXC Bridge™, a collaborative project between pureLiFi and Solace Power, a global leader in high-performance, leading-edge wireless power technology, based in Newfoundland, Canada. This groundbreaking solution addresses the challenge of providing robust connectivity indoors, particularly for 5G mmWave signals. By leveraging wireless power and LiFi, the LINXC Bridge™ significantly reduces costs and logistical challenges associated with signal transmission from outside to inside buildings. This innovative window-mounted system is self-installable, eliminating the need for costly professional installation, shortening time to market for network operators and dramatically improving indoor connectivity for enterprise and the home.

Attendees can also witness demonstrations of pureLiFi’s network access solutions. Users can experience low latency, congestion free gaming, video conferencing and media streaming that doesn’t force them to battle for bandwidth with others over WiFi.

pureLiFi’s game changing LiFi concept SkyLite is a whole-room access point that covers over 50 sqm (540 sq feet) of space, flooding the room with high speed, low latency and highly secure wireless connectivity accessible to all. the LiFi Cube is a plug-and-play access point designed for simple, secure working from home, gaming, streaming and on-the-move connectivity, offering unparalleled speed and privacy.

“Mobile World Congress is about pushing boundaries and shaping the future of connectivity,” said Alistair Banham, pureLiFi CEO. “We are excited to bring products solving both todays and tomorrow’s connectivity challenges. LiFi is now ready to augment and extend other wireless technologies ushering in a new era of bandwidth, speed and reliable communications.”

pureLiFi’s full network access product range boasts IEEE 802.11bb compliance following the ratification of the new global LiFi standard in 2023. LiFi Cube, SkyLite and all of pureLiFi’s client devices are 802.11bb compliant. They represent the next evolution of LiFi technology, offering faster, more secure connectivity that transforms the consumer experience.

For those seeking supercharged connectivity, LiFi offers the solution. Unlike traditional wireless technologies such as WiFi and 5G, LiFi communicates wirelessly using light, overcoming common limitations such as buffering, congestion, and vulnerable signals.

Visit pureLiFi at Hall 7 Stand 7A11 during Mobile World Congress 2024 to discover the latest cutting-edge LiFi systems and components, poised to transform the consumer experience by breaking through the barriers that have held back wireless communication.

For more information and images visit: http://www.pureLiFi.com/mwc-24

