Pure Wafer’s Dr. Ardy Sidhwa Named 2023 Inductee to Arkansas Academy of Electrical Engineering

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pure Wafer, America’s number one supplier of silicon solutions and services – including prime grade, wafer reclaim products – to the world’s top semiconductor manufacturers and semiconductor equipment makers, announced today that Dr. Ardy Sidhwa, vice president of Operations, has been named a 2023 Inductee to the Arkansas Academy of Electrical Engineering (AAEE). 14 finalists, including Dr. Sidhwa, were inducted into the Academy at the AAEE’s annual awards banquet in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Arkansas Academy of Electrical Engineering was founded on December 8, 1980, by the Department of Electrical Engineering. Charter Members are eminent Electrical Engineers as well as eminent graduates of the Electrical Engineering curricula of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with at least twenty years of service prior to selection to membership.





The 2023 inductees are recognized for their work and their service to the field of electrical engineering, including their service to the Arkansas Electrical Engineering Department and who support the field of Electrical Engineering both as practitioners and as citizens. The Academy also recognizes the inductee’s role in strengthening interest in the field and in encouraging the dedication of students to Electrical Engineering by providing advisory guidance and counsel at the call of the Department Chairman, Faculty, or students. Finally, the Academy recognizes the inductees for their efforts in encouraging personal, and corporate, support to enhance equipment, technology, and facilities for the advancement of the Electrical Engineering Department of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

“We are thrilled to learn of Ardy’s induction into the Arkansas Academy of Electrical Engineering,” commented S. Mark Borowicz, CEO, Pure Wafer. “His leadership, guidance and expertise have been instrumental in Pure Wafer achieving its goals and growing as a company. More important, he has served with distinction as a teacher, role model and a positive motivating force both for management and the employees in California and Arizona.”

Dr. Ardy Sidhwa received his B.S.E.E., M.S.E.E. and Ph.D. from the University of Arkansas in 1991, 1993, and 2002, respectively. He is currently Chief Operating Officer (COO) worldwide for Pure Water, Inc. In that role, Sidhwa oversees the development of manufacturing facilities in Prescott, Arizona, and San Jose, California, as well as managing the global operations and new product development. He has authored and co-authored more than 100 technical publications in multiple journals, symposiums and conferences and has received several awards.

About Pure Wafer

Pure Wafer is the largest U.S. based supplier of silicon wafer reclaim solutions and services to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. Operating three semiconductor fabs in California and Arizona, Pure Water supplies a comprehensive range of silicon wafer solutions. These include prime grade silicon wafer reclaim, from 50mm to 300mm, thin-films, wafer management software as a service, wafer brokerage, process development and fabrication services. For more than 20 years, it has continued to invest in advanced technologies that have helped to establish it as the trusted source for silicon wafer solutions serving the world’s top OEMs, IDMs, and fabless semiconductor companies. Pure Wafer is the premier choice for silicon wafer reclaim solutions in North America. Visit purewafer.com

