PURE ONE A50S and PURE ONE STATION 5 by Tineco Available in Italy: Advanced Technology and Extraordinary Power

MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tineco, leader in the innovation of home cleaning solutions, redefines the level of domestic cleaning with two new vacuum cleaner models: TINECO PURE ONE A50S and TINECO PURE ONE STATION 5 shown at IFA 2024. These two new products combine exceptional suction power, large tanks and intelligent LED lighting, for an impeccable cleaning experience, tailored to every household need.









PURE ONE STATION 5: with 3-in-1 smart station

Tineco’s new STATION 5 features a 3-in-1 smart cleaning station that offers complete and automated management of the vacuum cleaner. Once the vacuum cleaner is placed in the station, the self-cleaning cycle begins, thus emptying the vacuum cleaner tank and also cleaning the brush, tube and filter. In this way, the user does not have to worry about the maintenance of the device, making its use even more convenient. The dust and debris, at the end of the self-cleaning cycle, will be deposited in the tank of the station. Its capacity of 2.5L means that it does not have to be emptied frequently, thus making cleaning more carefree.

Thanks to the ClogLess System, PURE ONE STATION 5 is able to collect dirt without unpleasant hitches. The brush design, along with a wider hose and larger port that connects the vacuum to the tank, make it easier to suck up debris.

Both the device and its base have a 6-stage filtering system, capable of filtering out 99.99% of particles down to 0.3μm, excellent protection for allergy sufferers.

PURE ONE A50S: with improved suction power

The new PURE ONE A50S is a powerhouse: 185W of suction power, capable of capturing dust, debris, animal hair from both carpets and floors.

Thanks to the 3DSense Power Brush, the device is able to automatically adjust the suction power, ensuring a complete cleaning experience. Furthermore, the sensor present in the brush is able to analyze the surrounding environment, recognizing, for example, the approach to the edge of a wall, and consequently increasing the suction power.

Furthermore, PURE ONE A50S uses a new central light source that projects a green light capable of covering an angle of 120°, showing dirt particles of millimeter size, up to 0.2mm.

The diameter of the brush has been expanded to 45.5 mm, as has the autonomy: Tineco PURE ONE A50S can be used for up to 70 consecutive minutes.

Prices and availability

The PURE ONE A50S is available on Amazon and in the official Tineco Store at the recommended price of €299, while the PURE ONE Station 5 is available on Amazon and in the official Tineco Store and offered at €399. Both models offer an exceptional quality-price ratio, combining high performance and cutting-edge technology, making them an ideal investment for those looking for effective and modern cleaning solutions.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

Contacts

silvia.shi@tineco.com