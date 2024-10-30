Home Business Wire PURE Bioscience Reports Fiscal 2024 Financial Results
Business Wire

PURE Bioscience Reports Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

di Business Wire

EL CAJON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Biofilm–PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE) (“PURE,” the “Company” or “we”), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial, today reported financial results for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024.


Summary of Results – Year-End Operations

  • Net product sales were $1,955,000 and $1,871,000 for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase of $84,000 was attributable to increased sales across our distribution network.
  • Net loss for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024 was ($3.4 million), compared to ($3.9 million) for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023.
  • Net loss, excluding share-based compensation, for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024, was ($3.1 million), compared to ($3.6 million) for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023.
  • Net loss per share was ($0.03) for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024, compared to ($0.04) for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023.
  • Net cash used in operations for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024 was ($2.5 million), compared to ($3.3 million) for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023.

Business Update

During the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, PURE strategically expanded its business approach. Our previous end-use customer strategy showed promise but did not accelerate growth as much as we expected. Consequently, the Company shifted its focus to developing and implementing a distribution model. Over the past several months, we have successfully partnered with multiple distributors, as highlighted in the Company’s recent press releases. This strategic collaboration with key distributors allows PURE to rapidly expand our service offerings and customer-first approach across various geographic regions in the United States, along with numerous other benefits to the Company.

Looking ahead, the Company is actively pursuing additional distributor partnerships and working to unveil new application methods and products to enhance operations in the food and beverage sector. This initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to continued innovation, aiming to quickly bring cutting-edge solutions to the market for the benefit of the food producers and their consumers. Our current research and development efforts are focused on collaboration with leaders in academia and scientists in our distribution network to devise innovative “Clean-in-Place” (validated procedures to clean and sanitize food processing equipment without disassembling) solutions that address existing challenges. Once fully vetted, these solutions will help reduce downtime, increase food safety and sanitation protocols, and extend the useful life of expensive filtration membranes.

Robert Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Over the past year, along with our core business, we’ve expanded our business strategy to focus on a distribution business model, allowing us to expand our service offerings across the United States. A distribution model enables a broader reach and a more robust sales effort to reach a wider audience with our SDC technology. Working with our distributors will allow our technical teams to solve unmet demands in the industries they service. With the help of our distribution partners and their networks, we anticipate our solutions will be used proactively to solve food safety issues that continually make headlines. We look forward to sharing our progress with shareholders as we continue to learn and evolve,” concluded Bartlett.

About PURE Bioscience, Inc.

PURE is committed to redefining chemical safety through its innovative technology. With a focus on efficacy and effectiveness, PURE develops advanced solutions that meet the highest safety standards and produce best-in-class results for its consumers and distributors. PURE continues to focus on developing and commercializing our proprietary antimicrobial products, primarily in the food and beverage industry. We provide solutions to combat the health and environmental challenges of pathogens and hygienic control. Our technology platform is based on patented, stabilized ionic silver, and our initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, better known as SDC. This broad-spectrum, non-toxic antimicrobial agent formulates well with other compounds. As a platform technology, SDC is distinguished from existing products in the marketplace because of its superior efficacy, reduced toxicity, and mitigation of bacterial resistance. PURE’s mailing address is 771 Jamacha Rd. #512, El Cajon, California 92019 (San Diego County area), serving as its official address for all business requirements. Additional information on PURE is available at www.purebio.com.

Forward-looking Statements: Any statements in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release, including quotes from management, concerning the Company’s expectations, plans, business outlook, future performance, future potential revenues, and expected results of the Company’s marketing efforts, the execution of contracts under negotiation, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s failure to implement or otherwise achieve the benefits of its proposed business initiatives and plans; acceptance of the Company’s current and future products and services in the marketplace, including the Company’s ability to convert successful evaluations and tests for PURE Control and PURE Hard Surface into customer orders and customers continuing to place product orders as expected and to expand their use of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with its partners and other counterparties; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenues and reduce its operating expenses in order to reach profitability; the Company’s ability to raise the funding required to support its continued operations and the implementation of its business plan; the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive required regulatory approvals for such products, including the required data and regulatory approvals required to use its SDC-based technology as a direct food contact processing aid in raw meat processing and to expand its use in OLR poultry processing; competitive factors, including customer acceptance of the Company’s SDC-based products that are typically more expensive than existing treatment chemicals; dependence upon third-party vendors, including to manufacture its products; and other risks detailed in the Company’s periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

PURE Bioscience, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

July 31, 2024

 

July 31, 2023

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

349,000

 

 

$

1,095,000

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

298,000

 

 

 

285,000

 

Inventories, net

 

 

56,000

 

 

 

88,000

 

Restricted cash

 

 

75,000

 

 

 

75,000

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

27,000

 

 

 

61,000

 

Total current assets

 

 

805,000

 

 

 

1,604,000

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

13,000

 

 

 

221,000

 

Total assets

 

$

818,000

 

 

$

1,825,000

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

601,000

 

 

$

422,000

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

132,000

 

 

 

110,000

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

733,000

 

 

 

532,000

 

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

Convertible notes payable to related parties

 

 

2,949,000

 

 

 

1,021,000

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

2,949,000

 

 

 

1,021,000

 

Total liabilities

 

 

3,682,000

 

 

 

1,553,000

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity (deficiency)

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized, 111,856,473 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2024, and July 31, 2023

 

 

1,119,000

 

 

 

1,119,000

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

132,612,000

 

 

 

132,398,000

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(136,595,000

)

 

(133,245,000

)

Total stockholders’ equity (deficiency)

 

 

(2,864,000

)

 

272,000

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficiency)

 

$

818,000

 

 

$

1,825,000

 

PURE Bioscience, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended

 

 

July 31,

 

 

2024

 

2023

Net product sales

 

$

1,955,000

 

 

$

1,871,000

 

Royalty revenue

 

 

8,000

 

 

 

6,000

 

Total revenue

 

 

1,963,000

 

 

 

1,877,000

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

811,000

 

 

 

906,000

 

Gross Profit

 

 

1,152,000

 

 

 

971,000

 

Operating costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

3,981,000

 

 

 

4,302,000

 

Research and development

 

 

302,000

 

 

 

297,000

 

Impairment of fixed assets

 

 

60,000

 

 

 

315,000

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

 

4,343,000

 

 

 

4,914,000

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(3,191,000

)

 

 

(3,943,000

)

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(155,000

)

 

 

(14,000

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

(4,000

)

 

 

(4,000

)

Total other income (expense)

 

 

(159,000

)

 

 

(18,000

)

Net loss

 

$

(3,350,000

)

 

$

(3,961,000

)

Basic and diluted net loss per share

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.04

)

Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share

 

 

111,856,473

 

 

 

111,404,418

 

PURE Bioscience, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity (Deficiency)

 

 

 

Common Stock

 

Additional

Paid-In

 

Accumulated

 

Total

Stockholders’

 

 

Shares

 

Amount

 

Capital

 

Deficit

 

Equity

Balance July 31, 2022

 

111,356,473

 

$

1,114,000

 

$

132,079,000

 

 

$

(129,284,000

)

 

$

3,909,000

 

Share-based compensation expense – stock options

 

 

 

 

 

262,000

 

 

 

 

 

262,000

 

Share-based compensation expense – restricted stock units

 

 

 

 

 

62,000

 

 

 

 

 

62,000

 

Issuance of common stock for vested restricted stock units

 

500,000

 

 

5,000

 

 

(5,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,961,000

)

 

 

(3,961,000

)

Balance July 31, 2023

 

111,856,473

 

$

1,119,000

 

$

132,398,000

 

 

$

(133,245,000

)

 

$

272,000

 

Share-based compensation expense – stock options

 

 

 

 

214,000

 

 

 

 

 

214,000

 

Net loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,350,000

)

 

 

(3,350,000

)

Balance July 31, 2024

 

111,856,473

 

$

1,119,000

 

$

132,612,000

 

 

$

(136,595,000

 

$

(2,864,000

)

PURE Bioscience, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

July 31,

 

 

2024

 

2023

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(3,350,000

)

$

(3,961,000

)

Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

214,000

 

 

 

324,000

 

Impairment of fixed assets

 

 

60,000

 

 

 

315,000

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

148,000

 

 

 

117,000

 

Reserve for inventory obsolescence

 

 

 

 

 

34,000

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(13,000

)

 

(84,000

)

Inventories

 

 

32,000

 

 

 

57,000

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

34,000

 

 

 

(43,000

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

201,000

 

 

 

(43,000

)

Interest on note payable

 

 

143,000

 

 

 

6,000

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(2,531,000

)

 

(3,278,000

)

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

 

 

 

(33,000

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

(33,000

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

Net proceeds from convertible notes payable to related parties

 

 

1,785,000

 

 

 

1,015,000

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

1,785,000

 

 

 

1,015,000

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(746,000

)

 

(2,296,000

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

 

 

1,170,000

 

 

 

3,466,000

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year

 

$

424,000

 

 

$

1,170,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

349,000

 

 

$

1,095,000

 

Restricted cash

 

 

75,000

 

 

 

75,000

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

424,000

 

 

$

1,170,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for taxes

 

$

5,000

 

 

$

5,000

 

 

Contacts

Mark Elliott, VP Finance

PURE Bioscience, Inc.

Phone: 619-596-8600 ext.: 116

Articoli correlati

Thryv Holdings Announces Strategic Acquisition of Keap

Business Wire Business Wire -
Acquisition Expected to Establish Industry Leadership with Total SaaS Revenue to Exceed $400 Million of Recurring High Margin Revenue DALLAS--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q2 FY25 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Record Q2 net bookings driven by performance across EA SPORTS™ portfolio resulting in a raised full-year outlook REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Visa Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa (NYSE: V) today announced its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results through an earnings...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php