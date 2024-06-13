Home Business Wire Purchase Capital Completes Sale of OWYN to Simply Good Foods
Purchase Capital Completes Sale of OWYN to Simply Good Foods

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Purchase Capital LLC, an investment firm that provides patient capital for private and public companies that have significant potential for long-term value creation, today announced the completion of the sale of Only What You Need (“OWYN”), a leading plant-based ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shake brand, to The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL).


“We are grateful for the support of our investors that helped build OWYN into the fastest growing RTD protein shake brand in the market1,” said Mark Olivieri, Senior Vice President and General Manager OWYN. “The team drove national expansion, built a thriving eCommerce business, and created mainstream appeal. I am excited to continue our growth journey.”

“We are proud of our accomplishments with OWYN under the steady leadership of Mark and the management team,” said Nicholas J. Singer, Founder and Managing Partner of Purchase Capital. “We look forward to OWYN’s continued success under the ownership of Simply Good Foods.”

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. served as a financial advisor to OWYN and Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as its legal advisors.

About Purchase Capital

Purchase Capital is an investment firm that provides patient capital for private and public companies that have significant potential for long-term value creation. The firm looks broadly across asset classes and industries, takes a concentrated approach toward deploying capital, and is flexible with regard to debt or equity. Purchase Capital serves as the family office to veteran investor and entrepreneur Nicholas J. Singer, and as a sponsor to leading institutional investors, endowments and foundations. For more information, please visit https://purchasecapital.com.

Source: Total MULO Dollar Sales for the 52 Week Period Ending March 24, 2024

 

Contacts

Media
For Purchase Capital:

Prosek Partners

pro-PurchaseCap@prosek.com

